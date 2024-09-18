Princess Kate Middleton has officially returned to work for the first time since she revealed she ended her cancer treatment.

Kate, 42, met with her Centre for Early Childhood team members and the Kensington Palace staff at Windsor Castle on Tuesday, September 17, to discuss her early years childhood project, according to the Royal Circular.

“The Princess of Wales, Joint Patron, The Royal Foundation of The Prince and Princess of Wales, this afternoon held an Early Years Meeting at Windsor Castle,” the event entry stated, according to The Telegraph.

The event marked Kate’s official return to work after she took time off amid her cancer battle. She first announced her cancer diagnosis in March, revealing that she was taking time out of the spotlight to focus on her health and undergo chemotherapy treatments.

Nearly six months later, Kate announced that she had completed her course of preventative chemotherapy treatments on September 9.

“As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment,” she said in an emotional video uploaded on September 9.

After noting that the last few months have been “tough” on her, husband Prince William and their three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, Kate reflected on her health scare.

“Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown. The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you,” she said in the video. “With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything. This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved.”

She then said that she was focused on “doing what I can to stay cancer free.”

“Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes. I am, however, looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can,” Kate said. “Despite all that has gone before, I enter this new phase of recovery with a renewed sense of hope and appreciation of life.”

Karwai Tang/WireImage

In light of her improved health, an insider exclusively told In Touch that Kate and William, 42, were “quietly” preparing to become king and queen amid King Charles III’s cancer battle.

“It’s only a matter of time before Charles formally hands it all over,” the source shared. “He’s already started the process and is delegating a lot more, which is why you’re seeing William’s schedule getting a lot busier.”

Despite preparing to take on the new roles, the insider explained that “William’s imploring Kate not to overdo it and take it one step at a time.” The source continued, “But it does worry him that it’s all coming at a very tough time for her.”