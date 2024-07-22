Kate Middleton and Prince William’s son Prince George is growing up! The Prince and Princess of Wales shared a new photo of their eldest son in honor of his 11th birthday.

“Wishing Prince George a very happy 11th birthday today!” the couple wrote from their official Instagram account on Monday, July 22. In the black and white image, the pre-teen smiled as he posed in a classic cut black suit and tie.

Supporters of the royal family quickly expressed their admiration for the young prince, noting their amazement at “how much” he had grown.

“HE’S GROWING UP SO FAST! I can’t believe it! Happy birthday George!” one fan wrote. Meanwhile, another user added, “Prince George looks so much like his Dad.”

“He’s so grown up!” a third quipped.

Kate, 42, and William, 42, who wed in 2011, welcomed George in 2013. The royal couple share two other children, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6.

William and George jetted off on an exciting father-son outing earlier this month ahead of the milestone, attending England’s defeat against Spain in the 2024 European Championship in Germany on July 14. The duo was spotted in the stands among a VIP guest list including the president of the UEFA Aleksander Čeferin, Felipe VI, King of Spain and Leonor, Princess of Asturias.

Getty Images

That same day, the mom of three attended a sporting event of her own with her daughter and sister, Pippa Middleton. The trio was seen at the Wimbledon tennis tournament, where Kate presented the Wimbledon men’s final trophy and met with people associated with the tournament before the match.

The outing was rare for the royal as it marked Kate’s second public appearance since announcing she was undergoing treatment for an unspecified cancer in March.

Kate revealed the news about her health after sparking concern when she wasn’t seen publicly for months following an appearance on December 23, 2023. Questions only continued to ignite after royal officials announced on January 17 that she had undergone a planned abdominal surgery the day prior.

“I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you, personally, for all the wonderful messages of support and for your understanding whilst I have been recovering from surgery. It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family, but I’ve had a fantastic medical team who have taken great care of me, for which I am so grateful,” Kate told viewers in a video announcement. “In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment.”

As Kate continues on the path toward recovery, she’s been “adjusting” to her “new normal” and heavily relying on her mother, Carole Middleton, as she steps away from her official duties to raise her three children.

“Her mother has been a rock for them because their home life has changed a lot,” an insider exclusively told In Touch on April 19. “Kate has been able to rely on William, her mother, and those in her inner circle to help her with the children while she focuses on getting through chemotherapy, fighting this disease.”