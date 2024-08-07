Kate Middleton, Prince William Revealed Romance During a Game

Princess Kate Middleton and Prince William didn’t tell friends they were in a relationship when they first began dating. Instead, the royal couple announced they were dating during a party game.

Robert Jobson wrote in his new book, Catherine, the Princess of Wales, that “a revealing moment occurred during a dinner party with friends attended by Carly Massy-Birch.” Carly, who had dated William, 42, in 2001, convinced the group to play a game of “Never Have I Ever.” The drinking games tasks players with revealing secrets to one another.

“Perhaps unwittingly, Carly exposed William’s secret love affair with Catherine, much to the prince’s chagrin,” Robert, 60, wrote.

Before then, Robert described William and Kate’s relationship as being “shrouded in secrecy,” even though the two spent a great deal of time together, including walking to class, hitting the local grocery store and nights at home when they listened to music.

“Among the student community, it was an open secret that they were a couple,” Robert said in Catherine, the Princess of Wales.

Robert wasn’t the first person to mention how the drinking game was the catalyst for the Prince of Wales and Kate, 42, to hard launch their relationship. In 2011, royal expert Katie Nicholl also discussed the night in question in her book The Making of a Royal Romance.

“When it was Carly’s turn to play she announced, ‘I’ve never dated two people in this room,’ knowing full well that William was the only one who had because Kate was sitting next to him,” a guest at the party told Katie, 36.

Prove You’re The Ultimate Fan of the Olympics Quizzes Play now

Carly’s statement reportedly resulted in a “thunderous” look from William and “shocked” looks from guests before he said, “I can’t believe you just did that.”

“We knew they were together, but it was the first time William confirmed his and Kate’s relationship in public,” the source explained to Katie.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

The Princess of Wales and William, who recently celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary, met during their first year at the University of St. Andrews in the fall of 2001. However, the two didn’t begin dating right away.

When William and Kate sat down for their engagement interview in 2010, the dad of three opened up about how his romance with his now-wife came to fruition.

“We obviously met at university. At St. Andrews we were friends for over a year first and it just sort of blossomed from then on,” William said. “We just spent more time with each other, had a good giggle, had lots of fun and realized we shared the same interests and had a really good time.”

In 2003, Kate and William took another big step in their relationship when they decided to move into an off-campus apartment together. During the couple’s engagement interview, William laughed about how he would try to “impress” Kate with “these amazing fancy dinners.” However, the end result was rarely what he hoped would happen.

“All that would happen was, I would burn something, something would overspill, something would catch on fire, and she’d be sitting in the background just trying to help and [then] taking control of the whole situation,” William recalled.

On November 16, 2010, Kate and William announced their engagement. The two wed the following year and have since welcomed three children into the family – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.