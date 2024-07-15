Kate Middleton Prince William Make Rare Statement With Kids Photo

Princess Kate Middleton and Prince William issued a rare statement to supporters and went a step further by sending the message off with a heartwarming photo featuring their lesser-seen children, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

“@England, your teamwork, grit and determination is an inspiration for all of us, young and old,” Kate, 42, and William, 42, shared via their official Prince and Princess of Wales Instagram account on Sunday, July 14, alongside a photo of Charlotte and Louis sitting in front of the television. “Congratulations to Spain. W & C.” In the snap, Charlotte, 9, and Louis, 6, wore matching soccer jerseys that featured their names and ages on the back.

The message followed England’s defeat against Spain in the 2024 European Championship on Sunday, July 14. The couple gave fans an intimate look inside their home at how their two younger children watched the historic game unfold.

Fans of the royal family were quick to send love to William, Kate and their two adorable kids in the comment section.

“Thank you for sharing this! Congratulations to Spain but also congratulations to England for their amazing work. We are so proud of you,” one user wrote. Meanwhile, another added, “Love how this is a private moment from home! This is so relatable ❤️❤️❤️ thank you Princess for sharing with us!”

“Great picture x the team were inspiring and I’m proud of them,” a third quipped.

Although Charlotte and Louis watched the match from home, their older sibling, Prince George, was in attendance for the game at Olympiastadion in Berlin, Germany, with his dad. William and George, who turns 11 years old on July 22, were spotted in the stands watching the game with the president of the UEFA Aleksander Čeferin, Felipe VI, King of Spain and Leonor, Princess of Asturias.

Getty Images

The couple’s message of good sportsmanship follows Kate being spotted two days earlier, alongside her sister, Pippa Middleton, and Charlotte, at the Wimbledon tennis tournament in London on July 14. The outing was rare for Kate as she has stepped away from her royal duties as she continues to undergo treatment for an unspecified cancer diagnosis — which she publicly announced in March.

The mom of three was named patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club by the late Queen Elizabeth II in 2016. For the role, she presented the Wimbledon men’s final trophy and met with people associated with the tournament before the match.

Kate wore a bright purple Safiyaa dress and received a standing ovation from the crowd when she took her seat in the Royal Box. ​​The outing marked her second public appearance since announcing her cancer battle.

Kate announced her diagnosis after the world grew concerned about her after she wasn’t seen for months following an appearance on December 23, 2023. Speculation only continued to ignite on January 17, after royal officials announced Kate had undergone a planned abdominal surgery the day prior.

“I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you, personally, for all the wonderful messages of support and for your understanding whilst I have been recovering from surgery. It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family, but I’ve had a fantastic medical team who have taken great care of me, for which I am so grateful,” the princess began in her video announcement. “In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment.”