Princess Kate Middleton and Prince William are hiring! The couple are on the market for a new assistant private secretary to join the team at Kensington Palace as the mother of three battles cancer.

According to the job description, the assistant private security would “lead the planning and delivery for most of TRH’s [The Household of The Prince and Princess of Wales] public engagements in Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland,” and “contribute to the development of the Household’s strategy to maximize impact across the constituent nations of the U.K., with a particular focus on Wales.”

To be successful in the role, potential candidates should have “a proactive, hands-on approach while operating in a small and agile team, and a strong understanding of Welsh communities, affairs, government, and business.” In addition, conversational Welsh is “essential,” while being fluent in Welsh, both written and spoken, is “desirable.”

The position is permanent and requires a 37.5-hour work week. The salary was not shared in the job posting.

The couple has been working on strengthening relations in nearby Wales, as William, 42, transitioned into the role of representing the nation after his father, King Charles, took the English throne in 2022 after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Getty Images

“As my Heir, William now assumes the Scottish titles which have meant so much to me,” the King said in his first speech following his mother’s death in 2022. “He succeeds me as Duke of Cornwall and takes on the responsibilities for the Duchy of Cornwall, which I have undertaken for more than five decades.”

The job posting for additional help at Kensington Palace comes as Kate, 42, battles cancer. The royal announced her diagnosis in March after not being seen for months following an appearance on December 23, 2023. In early January, royal officials updated the public that Kate had undergone a scheduled abdominal surgery the previous day.

“I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you, personally, for all the wonderful messages of support and for your understanding whilst I have been recovering from surgery. It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family, but I’ve had a fantastic medical team who have taken great care of me, for which I am so grateful,” Kate began in her video statement. “In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment.”

As Kate continues her treatment, she’s been “adjusting” to her “new normal” and heavily relying on her mother, Carole Middleton, as she raises her three children, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 6.

“Her mother has been a rock for them because their home life has changed a lot,” a source exclusively told In Touch on April 19. “Kate has been able to rely on William, her mother, and those in her inner circle to help her with the children while she focuses on getting through chemotherapy, fighting this disease.”