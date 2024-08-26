Princess Kate Middleton made a rare appearance while attending a service at Crathie Kirk with husband Prince William and their son Prince George amid her cancer battle.

Kate, 42, was seemingly in a good mood while arriving at the church in Scotland on Sunday, August 25, according to photos obtained by The Daily Mail. The outing marked the first time Kate has made a public appearance in one month.

In addition to William, 42, and George, 11, Kate reportedly met up with King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince Edward, Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh and their son James Wessex for the service.

The mother of three wore a light brown outfit that was complete with a feather hat, while William wore a navy suit.

The outing came five months after Kate announced she had been diagnosed with cancer in March. After she stepped out of the spotlight for several months following a planned abdominal surgery in January, Kate announced her health update in a video message.

“I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you, personally, for all the wonderful messages of support and for your understanding whilst I have been recovering from surgery. It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family, but I’ve had a fantastic medical team who have taken great care of me, for which I am so grateful,” she explained at the time. “In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present.”

After learning about the cancer diagnosis, Kate explained that her “medical team therefore advised that [she] should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy.”

In light of her diagnosis, Kate has been spending time out of the spotlight to focus on her health.

However, she recently filmed a video with William to show their support for Team Great Britain following the end of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“Well done @TeamGB, what an incredible journey!” the couple – who tied the knot in 2011 – wrote alongside the video shared on their official Prince and Princess of Wales X account on August 11. “Every athlete showed immense dedication, heart and passion. You made us all so proud!”

While Kate has chosen to keep most of her health updates under wraps, an insider exclusively told In Touch in July that she was staying “strong” despite “fighting for her life.”

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Kate has been making sure to keep her spirits up by spending quality time with family. On July 14, she was spotted attending the men’s singles final tennis match at Wimbledon with her daughter, Princess Charlotte, and sister Pippa Middleton.

“This doesn’t mark an official return to public duties and there is absolutely no pressure for her to, she’s still undergoing cancer treatment, but everyone is hoping and praying for a full recovery,” another source exclusively told In Touch following Wimbledon. “The people love Kate and courtiers know by now she’s the future of the monarchy because of it.”

Despite not sharing updates about how chemotherapy has been going, the insider added that Kate’s “positivity and radiance” has given “people hope she’s well on her way.”