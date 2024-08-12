Princess Kate Middleton made a rare appearance alongside her husband, Prince William, in a new video amid her cancer battle. The Princess of Wales showed her support for Team Great Britain as they returned home following the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“Well done @TeamGB, what an incredible journey!” the couple posted from their official Prince and Princess of Wales X account on Sunday, August 11. “Every athlete showed immense dedication, heart and passion. You made us all so proud!”

In the video, Kate, 42, looked stunning in a white and black striped shirt, while her husband, also 42, opted for a casual Adidas polo. Alongside the royals, other major personalities like David Beckham and Snoop Dogg appeared in the video, congratulating British athletes on securing 14 gold, 22 silver and 29 bronze medals. The team finished seventh in the overall medals count.

“Here’s to celebrating every triumph at @paris2024 and looking forward to more from @paralympicsgb_official later in the summer,” the post concluded.

Fans were happily surprised to see Kate’s cameo in the clip, considering the mother of three has taken a step away from the spotlight following her diagnosis for an unspecified cancer earlier this year.

Getty

Kate publicly revealed her health diagnosis in March, following a period of intense concern and conspiracy theories sparked by her absence from public view for several months after an appearance on December 23, 2023. Speculation continued to ignite when royal officials announced on January 17 that the future queen had undergone a planned abdominal surgery the day before.

“I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you, personally, for all the wonderful messages of support and for your understanding whilst I have been recovering from surgery. It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family, but I’ve had a fantastic medical team who have taken great care of me, for which I am so grateful,” Kate told viewers in a video taken from a garden. “In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment.”

Since then, the princess has made few public appearances. After appearing on the royal balcony during Trooping the Colour on June 15, Kate marked her second public outing since the diagnosis in early July, attending Wimbledon on July 14. She was accompanied by her daughter, Princess Charlotte, and her sister, Pippa Middleton, as she presented the Wimbledon men’s final trophy and met with tournament officials before the match. Kate looked stunning in a purple dress by Safiyaa and was met by a standing ovation as she entered the stadium.

“She just lit up with a smile and waved to everyone. She was so moved. It was the moment the world had been waiting for,” an eyewitness exclusively told In Touch at the time. “It’s nothing short of a miracle that she has fought this disease so well. She looked incredible — so strong despite the fact that she is fighting for her life.”