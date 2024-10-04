Kate Middleton 'Made a Point' Pushing to Wish Harry Happy Birthday (EXCL)

The royal family wished Prince Harry a happy 40th birthday – the first message of the like since 2021 – and a source exclusively tells In Touch that Kate Middleton was very the driving force behind the move, as she slowly makes good on her vow to restore some type of peace and forgiveness between the estranged “spare” and her hubby, the heir.

“She told William in no uncertain terms that this is not the time for resentment, they needed to show the world that love and family are front and center of their values, but more importantly she wanted Harry to have this message on his big day,” the source exclusively tells In Touch.

Buckingham Palace posted “Wishing The Duke of Sussex a very happy 40th birthday today!” via X on September 15, marking an end – at least on social media – to the years of cold shouldering endured by the wayward prince since quitting the royal family to make his own way with wife Meghan Markle in January 2020.

Since the royal riff, Harry and Meghan, 43, have been living in North America, stumbling through a series of new projects, including producing Netflix documentaries and starting a lifestyle brand.

The iced-out couple has been attempting to thaw feelings with The Firm recently. A different palace insider told Daily Beast on September 27 that King Charles would “like to heal” the relationship with his son for “personal reasons and to ease pressure on the monarchy itself.”

However, not everyone is as keen to welcome the rebel royals back into the fold with open arms, especially Queen Camilla, who “did not encourage” the King, 75, to meet with his estranged son during Harry’s recent trip to the U.K., fearing it would subject him to “unnecessary stress” amid his cancer battle.

“She has been the principal voice urging Charles to slow down and take things easy,” the insider said. “The last thing she wants him to do is to get stressed out over a meeting with Harry.”

Even the heir apparent, Harry’s older brother Prince William, 42, was “astonished” at how his red-headed sibling’s “conniving” wife could turn him against the family, knowing there would be repercussions down the line, a different source previously told In Touch.

They said William has “shut the door” to Harry returning to official royal duties after shrugging them off so carelessly years ago.

Still on the outs, the Sussexes are looking for any ally in Buckingham Palace – and have found it in Princess Kate, 42, who recently overcame her own health struggles.

“It meant the world to [Harry] that the royals as well as the Waleses’ sent this olive branch on social media, and Kate made a point to call him and send a thoughtful gift his way as well,” the first source says of the princess’ efforts to mend the fractured relationship.

“William’s stance has not changed: He loves his brother and always will, but it’s too early for him to sit down for any type of dialogue with his brother.”

“Still, Kate aims to change this over time.”