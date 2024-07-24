Usually at Wimbledon all eyes are on Centre Court. But on July 14, when Carlos Alcaraz of Spain faced off against Novak Djokovic of Serbia, heads were turned toward the royal box as Princess Kate, her daughter, Princess Charlotte, and Kate’s sister, Pippa Middleton, took their seats.

Then, in a moment that gave the crowd — not to mention the millions of viewers at home — goosebumps, the Princess of Wales got a standing ovation. “She just lit up with a smile and waved to everyone. She was so moved,” says an eyewitness. “It was the moment the world had been waiting for.”

Kate Middleton’s Miracle Comeback

This was only Kate’s second public appearance since she announced in March that she is undergoing chemotherapy for cancer. Kate, 42, who has not yet disclosed what type of cancer she’s battling, also appeared on the royal balcony during Trooping the Colour on June 15.

“Everyone was wondering if she was going to appear at Wimbledon, and she did,” says an exclusive In Touch source. “It’s nothing short of a miracle that she has fought this disease so well. She looked incredible — so strong despite the fact that she is fighting for her life.”

Karwai Tang, who photographed Kate at the match, was, like many others, in awe. “She seemed to look no different from the last Wimbledon. It felt like she is back,” he says. “For [everyone] to cheer and clap when they came in was a great support for her. Wimbledon had been waiting with bated breath for her return, and she was back.”