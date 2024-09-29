Kate Middleton Is Hurt by Backlash After Ending Chemo

Princess Kate Middleton has been hit with criticism for her loved-up video announcing the end of her chemo treatments. So, not surprisingly, it’s left her hurt and confused to come under attack.

“This has served as a brutal reminder for Kate that there’s always going to be cynicism when she puts herself into the public eye,” a source exclusively tells In Touch. “As much as she’s trying to avoid reading anything negative, it’s hard to ignore that some people are saying she was ‘pulling a Meghan’ and that the video was over the top and too choreographed.”

The insider continues, “Kate’s someone who does take the public perception very seriously. She works so hard never to put a foot wrong, and that’s why she’s usually so universally praised. She doesn’t take it for granted and appreciates it, but she’s also gotten used to being one of the favorite members of the family as far as the public and press are concerned.”

The source explains that the criticism from the public “causes her a great deal of suffering.”

“The whole incident with her fake photo scandal earlier this year was a nightmare for her, and it came at such a hard time in her life when she wasn’t well and hadn’t shared the news,” the insider adds. “She admitted it was a mistake, that she never should have used photoshop, and took responsibility. But this time she doesn’t feel she deserves the criticism. She’s genuinely stunned that people are trying to tear her down when she was so authentic and raw. It’s hurtful and she’s now retreating and reconsidering her stance on being so open going forward.”

On September 9, Kate, 42, gave an update on her battle with cancer. The princess revealed she had finished the preventative chemotherapy she was undergoing in a video that highlighted some intimate moments with her family. Viewers saw Kate, along with Prince William and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, enjoying the outdoors as she announced the news.

However, many people saw the video as contrived and viewed it as an effort to improve her and Prince William’s public image.

“​​I get it. This video of Catherine, Princess of Wales of her cancer journey, cuddling/kissing William, gathered with happy family etc can be perceived as objectively contrived & PR move to rehabilitate their image, avoid speculation about health, marriage etc. Nevertheless I wish for her the happy images portrayed because everyone should have a happy family,” Shola Mos-Shogbamimu, the author of This Is Why I Resist , wrote via X the day the video was released. “It’s important this video highlights the vast reality that there are thousands of Brits going through cancer (not preventative) who don’t have the option not to work as she does & really struggling in a way Catherine never would, including those who’ll bear the brunt of the winter fuel payments cap, ongoing cost of living crisis, food banks etc.”

Another person added, “This was not it. Not it at all. So cringe and gross to depict cancer recovery this way when in reality it’s far from it. Announcing your done treatment with a Hollywood produced short is distasteful and cringe beyond words.”

Despite the negative comments, others were happy to hear that Kate seems to be on the mend.