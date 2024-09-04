It looked a lot like any other summer. Prince William drove his wife, Princess Kate, and their son George to Crathie Kirk, near Scotland’s Balmoral Castle, for Sunday service with King Charles and Queen Camilla on August 25. “The royal family always goes to the same little church that the queen attended for years when they’re on summer vacation,” a source exclusively tells In Touch. “It was nice to see that Kate is back to her normal schedule, and she and William both looked very happy.”

But that’s not always the case. “William has really stepped up since Kate’s cancer diagnosis, but that doesn’t mean all of their issues have been magically resolved,” says the source, noting that the intense pressure involved in preparing to take over for his ailing father, as well as lingering mistrust over William’s affair scandal, which continues to make headlines, “have them both on edge. Kate has always been the first to admit that their marriage isn’t perfect, and this year has been especially trying.”

For most of the year, Kate has been subjected to relentless speculation in the press and among the public. “First it was that she ‘vanished’ — and it was assumed that her marriage was on the rocks because rumors of his cheating just wouldn’t die,” points out the source. (The rumors have been denied.) “Which of course was the last thing Kate needed around the time she got her devastating diagnosis, and no one could blame her for being irritated with William for not shielding her from the scrutiny or finding a way to put an end to the humiliating gossip that he had been unfaithful.”

And William can also be “quite hotheaded when he’s stressed,” notes the source. “Even if his anger isn’t necessarily directed at her, Kate often bears the brunt of his foul moods at the end of a particularly bad day.” He’s had a lot of them lately. “Not only has he had to take on more responsibilities at home, but he’s also extremely worried about his father, all while running the $1 billion Duchy of Cornwall estate and serving as de facto head of the family when Charles can’t. It’s been an incredibly taxing time.”

Kate usually knows how to handle his temper. “She’s a very calming influence,” says the source. “She’s one of the few people who can talk him down when he’s spiraling.” And after 22 years together — 13 years of marriage — “they’ve been through plenty of ups and downs and have the tools to make it through the rough spots,” says the source. “It may not always be the ‘happily ever after’ people expect, but they love each other and are committed to moving forward as a team.”