Kate Middleton and Prince William’s summer plans out of the spotlight and with their three children have been revealed, as the Princess continues to step away from her official duties to undergo treatment for an unspecified cancer.

“Wimbledon may well be Kate’s last public appearance of the summer, but people shouldn’t worry that doesn’t signal anything worrying about her cancer,” Charlie Lankston, The Daily Mail’s U.S. associate editor, told Access Hollywood in an interview published on Monday, July 22.

The mom of three’s appearance at the tennis tournament on July 14 marked her second public outing since announcing her cancer diagnosis in March. The royal insider said that William, 42, and Kate, 42, were taking “some time off during the summer” to enjoy the break with three kids, George, Charlotte, and Louis, while they were not in school.

“Let’s keep in mind that Kate is not yet fully recovered,” she said. Charlie mentioned that the couple’s vacation plans probably involve spending time at their home in Norfolk and “likely” visiting King Charles and Queen Camilla in Scotland.

The Princess of Wales revealed her diagnosis after causing public concern by not being photographed for months following an appearance on December 23, 2023. Speculation was heightened after royal officials announced on January 17 that the future queen had undergone a planned abdominal surgery the day prior.

“I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you, personally, for all the wonderful messages of support and for your understanding whilst I have been recovering from surgery. It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family, but I’ve had a fantastic medical team who have taken great care of me, for which I am so grateful,” Kate told viewers in a video taken from a garden. “In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment.”

Getty Images

William, whom she wed in 2011, has stepped up for their three kids amid his wife’s health crisis. He recently won dad points by taking Charlotte, 9, and George, 11, to Taylor Swift’s London concert at Wembley Stadium on June 21. The kids were excited to meet the “You Belong With Me” singer, along with her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and his brother, Jason Kelce.

“He says he’s a changed man,” a palace insider exclusively told In Touch of the Prince of Wales on July 10. “He’s shouldered a lot of the responsibilities, and, what’s more, he seems to be having fun doing it. Kate has seen the change, and she’s genuinely touched by all that he’s doing, not just for her, but for the children.”

The source said that although William was “already hands-on” when it came to parenthood, he’d become “more confident and stronger in his role as dad.”

“It’s reassuring for Kate to know the kids will always have a loving, compassionate and caring relationship with their father if, God forbid, something happens to her,” the insider concluded.