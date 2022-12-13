Keeping her options open! Kate Hudson revealed if she wants to have more children with fiancé Danny Fujikawa four years after the couple welcomed their daughter, Rani Rose.

“I’ve been having children my entire adult life,” the Glass Onion actress, 43, told Byrdie on Monday, December 12. “I’ve got my 4-year-old and I’ve got a kid in college. And I don’t even know if I’m done yet. You know, I don’t have that answer yet.”

The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star gave birth to her oldest child, Ryder, whom she shares with Black Crowes musician Chris Robinson, in 2004. She went on to have son Bingham with ex Matt Bellamy in 2011 before she and Danny welcomed their sweet girl in 2018.

As far as her parenting goes, Kate noted that you have to let kids “be who they’re meant to be.” She also keeps her wellbeing top of mind in order to be the best mom she can be.

“How am I? You know, where am I at? And do I feel good? And do I feel healthy?” the Fabletics founder said. “And how are my kids? How’s my relationship? Like, am I happy right now? And what do I need to be happy? Where do I need to spend some time refocusing?”

Kate keeps her wellness in mind because family is the most important thing to her.

“I’ve got multiple dads, I’ve got kids all over the place,” the Bride Wars actress previously said during an appearance on Sunday Today with Willie Geist in 2021. “The only expectations I really have that are really high in my life is with my kids and with family stuff. Other than that, it’s like, I just let it go … I work my ass off, and then I walk away, and I hope for the best.”

While she’s had a booming career over the years, Kate has shifted gears with different endeavors. She revealed that she has been “making a record for like a year” that she will release soon.

“I love to sing,” the Pretty Happy author said, adding that she has “no expectations” for her music during an interview with Jimmy Fallon on Monday, December 12. “I had this thing in COVID. Every time you’re doing interviews, people are like ‘Do you have any regrets?’ I’m like ‘Oh, I’m early 40s. Not yet.’ But during COVID I was like what am I doing? I’ve been writing music since I was 19. And I’ve never shared it. I just thought that would be one of my great regrets.”

Music isn’t a completely random choice for Kate, as she comes from talented roots. Her mother, Goldie Hawn, released a self-titled album of country cover songs in 1972 called Goldie. Her father, Bill Hudson, is a professional singer with The Hudson Brothers, a band he started with his siblings.