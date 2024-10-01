Kate Gosselin has been hit with sordid bombshell allegations that she was an abusive mom who tied her kids up. However, sources exclusively tell In Touch the former reality star’s problems go far deeper than that and include financial despair and loneliness.

“She doesn’t date or socialize with friends. Even her nursing job that paid her a fraction of what she made on Kate Plus 8 didn’t pan out,” the insider says. “She’s hurting for money and facing the very real possibility of having to sell her house in North Carolina.”

The source goes on to say that with her two eldest children, twins Mady and Cara, living in New York City, and the rest of her children in college, friends are wondering why Kate, 49, feels the need to hold on to the large estate.

“She’s still trying to get a new reality show, but doors aren’t opening for her, especially now that she’s been painted a lunatic mom who zip-tied and locked her son in the basement room,” the source adds. “No one would be surprised if she started begging for handouts.”

The mother of eight was famously accused of heinous abuse against her son Collin Gosselin, including allegedly “[zip-tying his] hands and feet together and bolt locked the door, turned the lights off and had cameras there just watching me.”

“I know my mother was going through a lot of things. I mean, a divorce and plenty of different things that can’t be easy to go through,” Collin, 20, shared during a July 2023 interview with Vice TV’s Dark Side of the 2000s. “And, you know, I want to think that she needed someone to take out her anger and her frustration on. And it was just kind of me, you know, I was in the way and I was there. So, she chose me.”

According to Collin’s sister Hannah, Collin “would not get to come and play outside with us. He would eat dinner at different times than us. I don’t think effort was made in the home to help him learn what behavior is acceptable, what behavior is not acceptable.”

In August 2024, Collin opened up about being discharged from the United States Marines due to his past institutionalization by his mom.

“I was towards the end of training, very close to graduating. The paperwork was looked into, and they found out that I was, in fact, in an institution at one point in my life,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “They don’t need any deeper reason. Being in an institution, that’s good enough [to discharge me]. It was the fact that I was in an institution and that’s it.”

Celebrity Crossword 47 Crosswords Play now

Kate later released a statement via her attorney stating she “did what she did to protect herself and her family” from Collin’s alleged “troubled behavior.”

Now, amid her financial troubles, the insider tells In Touch, “The feeling is if she were a nicer person, nice things would come her way, but she’s not and karma’s kicking her in the butt.”