Step off! Kate Beckinsale took to Instagram to clap back at a hater who alleged the 46-year-old was above purchasing her own rations on Friday, March 13. While displaying the oddities she bought in preparation for the coronavirus pandemic, the troll shaded the star for being well-off.

“You are not losing your mind because you’re rich, so you can afford to pay people to buy you groceries, and you can isolate yourself in your mansion LOL,” the hater wrote after Kate stated she doesn’t “lose her head” while shopping. “I’m here living in a damn panic because I’m unsure of my outcome,” they added with a crying emoji.

“Actually, you don’t know me,” the brunette beauty quipped back. “Or how sick some of my family members are who live far away or anything about anything except an avatar you have decided I am,” she added. “I’m truly sorry you’re panicking. These are really scary times and I hope you stay safe.”

This isn’t the first time Kate took to the comments to slam a shady remark. On February 25, the actress joked about getting a bikini wax, to which one user inquired if she had a new suitor. “Where’s your boyfriend?” the follower asked. Annoyed by the question, she responded, “That is the pertinent question here?”

On another occasion, Kate shot down an out of line follower who made an inappropriate comment on a now-deleted video of the star dancing to “Love in the First Degree” by Bananarama. “Can you do any other tricks with bananas?” the user creepily asked. “Yes, I can. Throw one really hard and break your glasses,” she replied with fury.

The U.K. native is often subjected to shade on social media for her age and taste in men. While she was seeing Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson, who was 20 years younger than the performer, one troll informed the mom they were “disappointed in [her] dating choices” via Instagram. “Fairly let down by your wonky beard but thought possibly rude to say,” she responded.

Looks like Kate knows what she is doing when it comes to handling online shade.