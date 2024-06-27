Karen Derrico and ex-husband Deon Derrico are raising a village of 14 children and fans have followed their unconventional family life since the 2020 premiere of their TLC series, Doubling Down With the Derricos. Given the large size of the brood, fans wonder what the family matriarch’s net worth is following her June 2024 divorce from Deon.

What Is Karen Derrico’s Net Worth?

The reality star mom has an estimated combined net worth with Deon of $6 million, according to multiple reports.

How Does Karen Derrico Make Money?

Karen is a full-time stay-at-home mother and previously owned her own preschool. During her marriage to Deon, she raised their children and took care of their household while he worked as a real estate investor, salon owner and businessman.

“We chose to have a large family,” Karen ​said on Doubling Down With the Derricos during season 1. “We also chose to make sure that we can provide for our large family.”

The couple experienced six pregnancies that birthed 15 children. In 2005, Karen gave birth to daughter Darian, followed by Derrick in 2010 and twin boys Denver and Dallas in 2011. Quintuplets Deniko, Dariz, Deonee, Daician, and ​Daiten joined the family in 2013. ​Triplets Diez, Dior and Carter were born in 2017, along with triplets No. 2, Dawsyn, De’Aren, and Dyver, in 2019.

Carter died shortly after childbirth.

How Much Money Does Karen Derrico Spend on the Household?

The Derricos shared the good, the bad and the ugly of running a massive household ​on their show, including their hefty bills.

“The amount of money that we spend on groceries … oh my gosh … $2,500 to $3,500 a month easy,” Karen said.

To paint a picture, Deon revealed that they go through “15 boxes of waffles [and] 20 rolls of toilet paper” weekly.

When did Karen and Deon Derrico Divorce?

The former couple filed for divorce on June 4, 2024, in Las Vegas and it was finalized two short days later. TMZ was the first to report the news.

Courtesy Deon Derrico/Instagram

“Together, we remain unified in the parenting of our 14 beautiful children – their well-being is our priority,” Karen and Deon announced shortly after. “We thank everyone for their understanding and support as we move forward for the good of our family.”

The separation was seemingly stress-free and the pair is sharing the financial responsibility of their kids. According to the court documents obtained by TMZ, Deon is ordered to pay $1,166 per month in child support for their minor kids, while Karen will handle payments for their medical insurance.

Their eldest child, Darian, was not included in the settlement, as she is a legal adult.

On June 20, 2024, Karen addressed fans’ outpour of concern over the well-being of their family amid her separation from Deon.

“I have been getting y’all’s requests, getting y’all’s comments, so let’s just address the elephant in the room, right? I first of all just want to tell y’all how much I love you all so much. I am doing as good as can be. The children are doing good,” she wrote via Instagram Stories at the time. “It’s summertime [and] we definitely want to keep [the kids] all busy and occupied, and that’s the plan right now.”