Doubling Down with the Derricos star Karen Derrico faced financial trouble years before reality show fame, In Touch can exclusively report.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Karen filed for Chapter 13 in January 2018.

She listed assets totaling $12,519 and liabilities totaling $47,567. Karen listed her monthly income as $2,480 and her expenses as $2,560. In addition, Karen said she owed $27,000 in student loans. In her petition, Karen listed her property as Las Vegas homes, a 2007 Saturn Aura worth $1,500 and two modest homes in Detroit, Michigan.

Her other assets included five bedroom sets, dining, kitchenware, tables, dressers and lamps worth $4,000. She listed electronics worth $4,000, wall art worth $500, and apparel and children’s clothes valued at $1,500. Karen said she was employed as a teller at Bank of America.

Instagram

Her monthly expenses included $1,500 in rent or home ownership expenses, $350 for electricity, $300 for food and household supplies, $300 on childcare and children’s education costs, and various other expense. The reality star filed the petition months after giving birth to triplets: Diez, Dior and Carter. Carter died shortly after birth.

The petition listed Karen’s income for 2017 as $39,096. A couple of months later, the trustee assigned to the case by the court asked for it to be dismissed. They claimed Karen had failed to make required payments and failed to turn over required documents.

In addition, the trustee instructed Karen to add her husband Deon Derrico’s name to the paperwork. The case was eventually converted to a Chapter 7. In February 2019, Karen’s debt was discharged.

Doubling Down With the Derricos premiered in 2020 and focused on the couple raising their 14 children.

Earlier this month, the duo filed for divorce in Nevada.

They agreed to split legal and physical custody of their 13 minor children. The couple share: Darian, 18, Derek, 13, twins Dallas and Denver, 12, quintuplets Deonee, Daician, Daiten, Deniko, and Dariz, 10, twins Diez and Dior, 6, and triplets Dawsyn, De’Aren and Dyver, 4.

Deon agreed to pay $1,116 per month in child support.

Karen will be on the hook for the children’s medical insurance.

Karen Derrico/Instagram

The exes told ET, “Together, we remain unified in the parenting of our 14 beautiful children – their well-being is our priority. We thank everyone for their understanding and support as we move forward for the good of our family.” Following the split, Karen spoke to fans on Instagram.

She said, “I am doing as good as can be. The children are doing good. It’s summertime, we definitely want to keep them all busy and occupied and that’s the plan right now.”

For his part, Deon told his followers, “I have a PSA — public service announcement — I am doing mentally great.”

He said, “I really truly really am. It’s not a cover-up. It’s not a facade. I’m doing very good.”