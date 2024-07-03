Doubling Down With the Derricos stars Karen Derrico and Deon Derrico admitted they weren’t seeing eye to eye before they divorced.

Karen, 52, and Deon, 44, opened up about the difficulties they faced in their relationship while renovating their new home during the season 5 finale on Tuesday, July 3.

“The last few months haven’t been easy for any of us, especially for Deon and I,” Karen admitted in a confessional alongside her then-husband. “We haven’t really been on the same page throughout this entire house drama, but we’re really and truly starting to communicate and see eye to eye.”

Deon nodded his head in agreement as she continued, “We all have to work together to make sure that this family tree stays extremely strong and weather any storm that comes its way.”

Which Reality TV Show Would You Want to Join?

The episode went on the show the former couple and their kids packing up their old home as they reflected on the great memories they had there.

Karen admitted that the move “shined a light on our differences, but at the end of the day, we got through it because we are a great team.” Once they had moved into the new home, Karen explained that she and Deon had been “frustrated through the process.”

“When you’re trying to walk through that storm, just know that rainbow is there and it’s on other side,” she continued. “It’s gonna be a beautiful, bright sunshine day.”

Deon seemed to be on the same page, noting that “family never changes” despite their hardships.

Despite seemingly ending the episode on a good note, a title card at the end of the episode explained that Karen and Deon called it quits a few months after their move.

The finale aired just one month after Karen and Deon filed for divorce on June 4. The divorce proceedings moved quickly, and it was finalized just two days later on June 6.

The pair agreed to split legal and physical custody of their 13 minor children. Deon and Karen share kids Derrick, twins Dallas and Denver, quintuplets Deonee, Daician, Daiten, Deniko and Dariz, twins Diez and Dior and triplets Dawsyn, De’Aren and Dyver. They are also the parents to daughter Darian, though she was not included in the custody agreement because she is a legal adult.

TLC

Deon was ordered to pay Karen $1,166 per month in child support, while she will be responsible to cover all of their childrens’ medical insurance.

After their split made headlines, Karen and Deon put up a united front while issuing a statement about their decision to part ways. “Together, we remain unified in the parenting of our 14 beautiful children – their well-being is our priority,” they said. “We thank everyone for their understanding and support as we move forward for the good of our family.”

While the exes seem to be in good spirits in light of their divorce, Deon previously admitted he was “dealing with a lot.”

“I have a PSA – public service announcement. I am doing mentally great,” he said in an Instagram video posted on June 25. “I really and truly am. It’s not a cover-up, it’s not a facade. I’m doing very good.”