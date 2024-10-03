The Kardashians have been fawning over Sean “Diddy” Combs for many years — and Kris Jenner‘s partner Corey Gamble had ties to the rapper, too — so news of his downfall has hit the family hard as they dread the prospect of testifying at his trial.

“They are in panic mode right now,” an insider exclusively tells In Touch of the family, which includes famous siblings Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner.

“All these years that they bragged about partying with Diddy have, of course, got everyone assuming that they were somehow involved in these depraved Freak Offs,” the source adds, referring to the rapper’s carefully organized events that allegedly involved sexual activities with sex workers.

In particular, Khloé, 40, raised eyebrows during a 2014 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, in which she recalled seeing Justin Bieber, then 20, at a Diddy affair.

“I think half the people there were butt naked,” she told sister Kourtney, 45, on the show. “You would have loved it!”

The rapper has pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking and racketeering.

According to the In Touch source, the Kardashians are “all insisting that they weren’t” involved in the Freak Offs “and had no idea the sorts of twisted things he was up to after hours.”

And in fairness, the source adds, “Diddy had plenty of glamorous parties over the years that weren’t Freak Offs, at least not until the early morning hours when the majority of people had left.”

As for 68-year-old Kris and 43-year-old Corey’s connection to Diddy, Corey shared a post in 2020 honoring late model Kim Porter, who had children with the rapper.

“Happy birthday Kim Porter …. I will always continue to thank you for all u & diddy did for my Life,” he wrote on Instagram.

The source reveals that “a lot of people” are saying Corey “must have had some knowledge of what was going on, which he totally denies,” adding, “It’s all very ugly and very embarrassing, and Kris is scrambling to distance them all from this and distract everyone, but that’s going to be impossible if they get called to testify.”

Diddy was arrested by Homeland Security on September 16 in a New York City hotel room. According to the unsealed indictment obtained by In Touch, he was hit with federal charges of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion. A Grand Jury alleged that the mogul had abused, threatened and coerced women and others around him to “fulfill his sexual desires, protect his reputation and conceal his conduct.”

As the rapper remains behind bars, he has also been accused of sexually abusing a 9-year-old boy in addition to other claims made by 120 other alleged victims represented by a Houston-based law firm.

Diddy’s attorney Erica Wolff responded to the accusations and denied all claims.

“As Mr. Combs’ legal team has emphasized, he cannot address every meritless allegation in what has become a reckless media circus,” she told TMZ in a statement on Tuesday, October 1. “That said, Mr. Combs emphatically and categorically denies as false and defamatory any claim that he sexually abused anyone, including minors. He looks forward to proving his innocence and vindicating himself in court if and when claims are filed and served, where the truth will be established based on evidence, not speculation.”