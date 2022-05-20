Kardashian-Jenners Take Italy! See Photos of the Family Arrive for Kourtney and Travis’ Wedding

The Kardashian-Jenners take Italy! The famous family arrived in Portofino ahead of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s wedding, and they made the best of their visit.

The recently married couple, of course, were spotted in the picturesque country on Friday, May 20, enjoying a boat ride with Kourtney’s kids, Mason, Reign and Penelope Disick. The Kardashians star, 43, shares her three children with ex Scott Disick.

The Blink-182 drummer, 46, was also seen snapping a family photo of the three youngsters while they all took in the beautiful views.

Aside from the pair, Kris Jenner was also photographed enjoying some time in town. The momager, 66, wore a black dress and a sheer, star-print cover up along with black leggings and white sneakers for her day out.

Two days prior, a source exclusively told Life & Style “all the Kardashians are going to attend [the wedding] with their children.”

Kourtney and Travis officially tied the knot in a Santa Barbara, California, courthouse on Sunday, May 15. Shortly afterward, they both shared black-and-white shots from their simple setting via Instagram.

“Till death do us part,” they captioned their respective Instagram carousel posts.

However, only the Poosh founder’s grandmother, Mary Jo Campbell, and the “All the Small Things” rock star’s dad, Randy Barker, were in attendance at the courthouse.

“Travis and Kourtney’s courthouse wedding was intimate and simple with just MJ and Travis’ dad, Randy, in Santa Barbara,” the source added to Life & Style on Wednesday, May 18. “It wasn’t a dig at the Kardashians, they just needed a couple of close family members there as witnesses.”

Nearly seven weeks beforehand, Hollywood’s hottest duo sent fans into a tizzy when they participated in an Elvis Presley-themed wedding ceremony in Las Vegas. However, they did not legally get married at the time.

“Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2 a.m., after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license),” Kourtney wrote via Instagram on April 6. “Practice makes perfect.”

As the pair chose to say, “I do,” in the stunning village along the Italian Riviera coastline, a source previously revealed to Life & Style that they “loved the idea of a destination wedding.” However, they were also considering their “special place” of Montecito, California, where Travis proposed to Kourtney.

Now that their families are present for the big event, everyone can enjoy the pair’s happily ever after celebration together!

