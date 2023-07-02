C’mon Barbie, let’s go party! The Kardashian-Jenners took over the World of Barbie exhibition in Los Angeles.

“Barbie girls in a Barbie world,” Kim Kardashian shared alongside a carousel of adorable, pink-themed photos via Instagram on Sunday, July 2, featuring cousins, True Thompson, Dream Kardashian, Stormi Webster and Chicago West.

The Kardashians star — who shares kids North West, Chicago, 5, Saint West, and Psalm West with ex-husband Kanye West — was accompanied by her sister Khloé Kardashian, and gave fans a glimpse into the elaborately decorated exhibit they visited last month in honor of the film’s release this month.

In the snaps, the next generation of Kardashian-Jenners took a look inside the iconic doll’s closet and posed in full-sized Barbie boxes. Kim, 42, and Khloé, 39, dressed for the occasion as the Good American founder opted for an all-pink jumpsuit, while Kim instead went for hot pink stiletto accent boots.

The outing comes ahead of the new Barbie movie premiering on July 21, starring Margot Robbie as the title character, with Ryan Gosling as her Ken.

The Kardashian-Jenners reunited earlier this month to celebrate the graduations of True, 5, Dream, 6, and Stormi, 5 on June 8. Exes and coparents Tristan Thompson, Travis Scott and Blac Chyna were also present and were spotted hanging out together outside of their respective children’s ceremonies according to photos published by TMZ.

In the pictures, Khloé was spotted with her ex, as they supported their daughter as she graduated from pre-K.

“Yesterday was a big day!” Khloé shared via Instagram following the event on June 8. “My sweet angel girl graduated from pre-K. No! Im not ok [sic].”

The “Goosebumps” rapper was also seen at the event celebrating his and Kylie’s daughter who graduated from pre-K. “My sweet girl graduated pre-k today,” the Kylie Cosmetics founder gushed as she attached a photo of her daughter in a white lace dress.

Keep scrolling to see photos of the Kardashian-Jenners taking over the World of Barbie exhibit in Los Angeles.