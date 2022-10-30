The Kardashian-Jenner family decided to celebrate Halloween weekend 2022 with the ultimate adorable scares!

Khloé Kardashian shared adorable snaps and clips from the fiesta via her Instagram Stories on Sunday, October 30, which featured a huge tee-peed mummy room along with living dead characters, aliens and more spooky fun.

“Wow! There are mummies,” the mother of two said as she entered the mummified foyer with her toddler daughter. “Oh my goodness. Come out, Owlette.”

While Kardashian bashes are often adult-only affairs, their 2022 Halloween bash was family friendly with the Revenge Body alum’s daughter – whom she shares with ex Tristan Thompson – looking adorable in her pink PJ Masks getup.

Sister Kim Kardashian’s eldest daughter, North West – whom she shares with ex-husband Kanye West – was seen twinning with BFF Ryan Romulus in spooky alien costumes, while little sister Chicago was the cutest vampire ever in a black dress and fake blood.

Khloé later shared rare photos of her infant son, whom she welcomed via surrogate with her ex in July, dressed as Tigger with the most adorable baby Nikes.

While the kids were dressed to the nines, no celebrity couple loves Halloween as much as newlyweds Kourtney Kardashian and husband Travis Barker.

The Poosh founder had fans guessing her spooky costume as she sat in hair and makeup before making her grand entrance with her beau. “Who am I going to be?” she asked in her Instagram Story with slicked back hair and missing eyebrows.

The pair walked into the soiree hand in hand with the Blink-182 drummer rocking a striped long-sleeve shirt and denim overalls with a chaotic orange wig and full Chucky makeup. His bride – Travis’ and Chucky’s – wore a rocker leather jacket over a white wedding gown with a blonde wig and black lipstick.

The famous family is known for not holding back when it comes to holidays, including over-the-top decorations, luxurious catered food and stunning fashion.

However, the Kardashians stars are conscious about the waste from their extravagant affairs. Khloé previously revealed that none of the decorations or food goes to waste after one fan asked what “they do with all the props, decor and leftover food” from their events.

“The decor is normally rented but anything personal (like the quote signs) I have in storage for another function one day,” the Good American founder responded to the 2019 comment. “The food leftovers always get donated to a food bank or church. Sometimes the food may go elsewhere depending on the situation.”

Keep scrolling to see photos from the Kardashian-Jenner family’s Halloween bash!