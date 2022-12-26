Deck the halls! The Kardashian-Jenners love getting into the holiday spirit and 2022’s Christmas celebration was no exception.

Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner all took to social media to share photos and videos that gave their followers glimpses into how they celebrated the holiday. The Kar-Jenner family opened tons and meaningful gifts and even shared goodbye messages to their Elf on the Shelf — see you next year!

This year’s Christmas marked the first time Kourtney, 43, and Travis Barker celebrated the holiday as a married couple since tying the knot in May. However, the couple did spend Christmas together in 2021 by attending the famous family’s annual Christmas Eve party just months after becoming engaged in October 2021.

While celebrating their first Christmas together last year, the couple made sure to spoil each other. “Travis is such a romantic and has spent over $500,000 on a variety of gifts for her and she has splashed out on something even more expensive for him, which she’s keeping as a surprise!” a source told Life & Style at the time.

The insider added that Christmas “has a lot of meaning” for Travis, 46, and Kourtney because it’s “a time for them to celebrate as a blended family.”

The Poosh founder shares kids Mason, Penelope and Reign with ex Scott Disick, while the Blink-182 drummer is the father to kids Alabama and Landon with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler.

In 2020, another source exclusively told Life & Style that Kris, 67, buys approximately “1,000 gifts” and spends “around $500,000 just on toys” each holiday season.

“She doesn’t just get things for her own kids and grandkids, but her daughter’s friends are like family to her — and they all have their own kids now,” the insider continued of the momager.

Kris takes the holiday seriously and “starts planning for Christmas every year in July,” according to the insider. “Everything she does for the kids she does custom,” the source added. “Because there are so many of them, she has her assistants start researching in the summer, reaching out to manufacturers [and] asking times on certain items.”

This year’s Christmas also marked the first for the two newest family members. Kylie, 25, welcomed baby No. 2 with Travis Scott in February, while Khloé, 38, welcomed her second child with ex Tristan Thompson via surrogate in August. Neither sister has revealed the name of their sons at the time of publication.

Keep scrolling to see photos of how the Kardashian-Jenners celebrated Christmas this year.