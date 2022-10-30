The Kardashian-Jenner family never misses an opportunity to celebrate a holiday, especially Halloween. The family often goes above and beyond with their spooky decor, but they also take their costumes to another level as well.

Youngest sister Kylie Jenner was the first to get into the Halloween spirit this year as she and best friend Hailey Bieber wore green body paint and dressed as witches, in photos shared by the Rhode founder on October 13.

Kylie, 25, rocked a sheer black, off the shoulder catsuit and matching black gloves as she got cozy in the bathtub with a fake skeleton, leaving her family very confused.

“[What the f–k] is happening,” sister Khloé Kardashian questioned under the post, while mom Kris Jenner asked, “OMG what’s happening over there????”

Aside from Kylie, eldest sister Kourtney Kardashian has really embraced her ghostly side since she began dating now-husband Travis Barker. In 2021, Kravis got into the Halloween spirit early when they dressed as doomed Sex Pistols bassist Sid Vicious and his girlfriend, Nancy Spungen, just five days after getting engaged.

“Till death do us part,” Kourtney, 43, captioned a series of black and white photos of their iconic look.

Travis, 46, covered his neck tattoos and rocked a spiky brunette wig, black T-shirt and black leather jacket as he portrayed the late English rocker. The Blink-182 drummer completed his look with a silver spike necklace similar to the one that Sid was often seen wearing. As for the Poosh founder, she took Nancy’s typically disheveled look and glammed it up with a full face of makeup and a curly platinum blonde wig.

Kourtney’s love for Halloween has clearly rubbed off on her children as they often rock spot-on costumes of iconic movie characters. In 2021, Mason dressed up as the iconic Freddy Krueger for aunt Kylie’s spooky dinner party, while sister Penelope donned a yellow plaid miniskirt to portray Alicia Silverstone’s Clueless character, Cher.

