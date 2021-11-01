The Kardashian-Jenner Family Rocks Halloween 2021: See Photos of Their Costumes!

It’s no secret that the Kardashian-Jenner family wins at Halloween every year — and 2021 is no exception!

A week before Halloween, Kourtney Kardashian and fiancé Travis Barker debuted their first couples costume of the season. The Poosh.com founder, 42, and the Blink-182 drummer, 45, who announced their engagement on October 17, dressed up as Sex Pistols bassist Sid Vicious and his girlfriend, Nancy Spungen.

“Till death do us part,” Kourtney captioned a series of black-and-white photos via Instagram. The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star made for a spot-on Nancy in her blonde wig and rocker attire. As for Travis, his Sid Vicious was totally accurate, cigarette and all!

Of course, the music producer couldn’t help but share a post of his own. “Throw away the key,” Travis captioned the same set of photos. In one of the pictures, Kourtney and her husband-to-be recreated a Steve Emberton portrait of Sid and Nancy handcuffed to each other.

While the lovebirds no doubt nailed their first Halloween costume, Kourtney and Travis are nothing like Sid and Nancy IRL! In fact, according to astrologer Jasmin Alejandrez-Prasad, known as Esoteric Esa, the A-list duo is meant to be together.

“They’re definitely past-life soulmates because Barker’s Scorpio Sun aspects Kardashian’s 8th house of Scorpio. The 8th house is the house of past-lives and is traditionally ruled by Scorpio,” Esa revealed to Life & Style.

“His sun hitting her 8th house allows them to be compatible in sex, intimacy and explore their darker aspects of their personalities,” the “Better Work Bitch!” podcast host added. “Her changing her style to a more punk/rock personal is totally his Scorpio Sun letting her 8th house of Scorpio experiment in confidence.”

You can also thank the stars for Travis and Kourtney’s extreme PDA! “He activates her wildest dreams and allows her to be full on 50 Shades of Grey in their connection,” Esa noted.

