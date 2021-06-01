Something salty is cooking in the air. ~Sniffs air.~ Why, that’s the beef that celebrities have had with the Kardashians! From the clan’s own family members to pop stars and actors, the Kardashians have had quite a few feuds over the years.

Kim Kardashian and her fam are known for clapping back at the haters — whether it’s social media trolls or stars such as Taylor Swift and Jordyn Woods, the krew know how to have each other’s backs.

The SKIMs founder even explained how she doesn’t let the critics get to her during The Girls’ Lounge dinner in 2016. “I used to look at everything and anything and have Google Alerts and just get so upset and go home and cry after something mean being said. And now there is nothing anybody can say that can even rattle me,” Kim said. “It’s a little bit sad that that’s the time you live in that people can say the meanest, nastiest things and you can be OK with it.”

In 2018, Kim even decided to send some love to her haters when she sent them bottles of her KIMOJI Heart fragrances. Names included Taylor and actress Chloë Grace Moretz.

She even wrote at the time, “I am writing a list for my press boxes. I’m gonna send them to way more than this, but I decided, for this Valentine’s Day, everyone deserves a Valentine. So I am going to send them to my lovers, to my haters, to everyone that I think of, because it’s Valentine’s Day after all.”

Well, let’s raise a glass to everyone who has feuded with the Kardashian family and came out unscathed.

