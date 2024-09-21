Khloe Kardashian’s BFF Khadijah Haqq Demands Ex Bobby McCray’s Support Plea Be Shut Down in Divorce
Khloé Kardashian‘s best friend Khadijah Haqq demanded her estranged husband Bobby McCray‘s plea for spousal support be shut down in divorce court, In Touch can exclusively report.
According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Khadijah, 41, responded to the petition Bobby, 43, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on August 16.
Khadijah asked the court to terminate Bobby’s right to collect support, despite his request. She requested that Bobby pay her monthly support.
Deal of the DayGet This Ultrasonic Jewelry Cleaner for 90% Off! View Deal
In her filing, she listed the date of marriage as July 17, 2010, and the date of separation as July 17, 2023, the date of their 13th wedding anniversary.
She listed “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the breakup.
The couple share three children: 13-year-old Christian, 10-year-old Celine and 3-year-old Kapri. Khadijah demanded primary physical and legal custody of the children.
Regarding community property, her lawyer noted, “[Khadijah] is presently unaware of the full nature and extent of the community and quasi-community property assets and obligations. [Khadijah] seeks leave of Court to amend this Response when the same has been ascertained.”
Khadijah also asked that Bobby be on the hook for the legal fees in the case.
In his petition, Bobby asked the court for support, joint custody and that both parties cover the attorney fees associated with the case.
The exes also disagree on the date of separation. Bobby listed July 7, 2023, ten days before Khadijah claims it went down.
Bobby is a former NFL star who played for the Philadelphia Eagles and New Orleans Saints.
A year before she filed the divorce, Khadijah announced they were splitting on social media.
“Now more than ever I have been relying on prayer. Family is so important to me. Unfortunately, life has brought me to tremendous transition. After 13 years of marriage, 16 years together and 4 incredible children, I have come to the intensely difficult conclusion that while Bobby & I have a great deal of love for one other, it’s best we move forward separately,” she said.
She continued, “I did not come to this decision lightly. For the most part, I have kept my relationship private for the benefit of our family. I share this not because I believe it’s newsworthy – But so that we go about our lives with honesty and to begin the journey of co-parenting. I’m so grateful for my incredible support system!”
Khloe, 40, first became friends with Khadijah’s twin sister Malika Haqq in 1999. Malika, 41, was dating one of Khloe’s male best friends. “He would always keep us apart because I am sure he knew we would just hit it off,” Khloe said about their mutual friend.
Back in 2020, Malika welcomed a baby with her ex-boyfriend O.T. Genasis. Sources said the two ended their relationship but agreed to be coparents to their son.
At the time, TMZ reported that Malika and the “I Look Good” rapper have a great relationship and he had been extremely involved with parenting. The outlet said there was absolutely no drama between the two after they broke off things romantically.
Conversation
All comments are subject to our Community Guidelines. In Touch Weekly does not endorse the opinions and views shared by our readers in our comment sections. Our comments section is a place where readers can engage in healthy, productive, lively, and respectful discussions. Offensive language, hate speech, personal attacks, and/or defamatory statements are not permitted. Advertising or spam is also prohibited.