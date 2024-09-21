Khloé Kardashian‘s best friend Khadijah Haqq demanded her estranged husband Bobby McCray‘s plea for spousal support be shut down in divorce court, In Touch can exclusively report.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Khadijah, 41, responded to the petition Bobby, 43, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on August 16.

Khadijah asked the court to terminate Bobby’s right to collect support, despite his request. She requested that Bobby pay her monthly support.

In her filing, she listed the date of marriage as July 17, 2010, and the date of separation as July 17, 2023, the date of their 13th wedding anniversary.

She listed “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the breakup.

Amy Graves/Wireimage

The couple share three children: 13-year-old Christian, 10-year-old Celine and 3-year-old Kapri. Khadijah demanded primary physical and legal custody of the children.

Regarding community property, her lawyer noted, “[Khadijah] is presently unaware of the full nature and extent of the community and quasi-community property assets and obligations. [Khadijah] seeks leave of Court to amend this Response when the same has been ascertained.”