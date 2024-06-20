Your account
Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Goes Pantless in Backless Nude Bodysuit and Debuts New Pink Hair

Peter White/Getty Images

News
Jun 20, 2024 12:13 pm·
By
Picture

Bianca Censori hit Men’s Paris Fashion Week with husband Kanye West in quite a revealing ensemble. The architectural designer attended the Prototypes show in a nude thong bodysuit and showed major skin while pantless in the racy outfit.

The see-through look left little to the imagination, but Bianca, 29, rocked it confidently as she headed to her front row seat at the fashion show. Meanwhile, Ye, 47, covered up completely, wearing an all-white outfit that included a matching face covering.

Picture