Kanye West‘s former chief of staff Milo Yiannopoulos praised the rapper’s wife, Bianca Censori, saying she’s a conventional partner who does all she can to support her husband while offering up a candid inside take.

“Bianca is a wonderful person, without whom Ye would not still be with us,” Milo, 39, wrote in an August 8 post on X.

“She’s in an impossible situation as someone who loves her husband but is also a traditionally-minded wife (notwithstanding the outfits) who honors, obeys and defers to her man,” he continued.

Milo finished his message with the curious statement, “Pray for them both.”

Fans questioned his statement, but Milo stood by his words. One person commented, “Traditionally minded LMAO,” while he responded, “In the specific respect that.” After another user left a confused face emoji, the former Breitbart News editor added, “You gon [sic] have to trust me on this one.”

Other users pressed Milo about Bianca’s racy, NSFW outfits, with one person asking, “Serious question: why does she dress the way she does? Legit nearly naked, exposing just about everything at almost every opportunity. That isn’t a judgement, but rather, an observation.”

Another person wondered, “I don’t understand the outfits. She’s so pretty it is so unnecessary,” although neither comment garnered a response.

Ye, 47, and Milo parted ways in May after the “Gold Digger” rapper revealed plans to launch a “Yeezy Porn” studio.

“I wish Ye every success in the future. I have some concerns about his new team, and hope he proceeds with caution,” the England native told TMZ on May 15, after the site printed his resignation letter.

In it, Milo wrote, “It would be an honor to serve you again,” if the Yeezy designer scrapped his pornography business plans.

Milo’s nearly two-years working for the “Heartless” artist predated Ye’s December 2022 marriage to Bianca, 29, which came one month after his divorce from ex-wife Kim Kardashian was finalized.

Fans have became concerned about the former architect as her outfits have bordered on risqué to nearly naked as their relationship has progressed.

On August 1, Bianca wore a see-through nylon tube mini dress with only a flesh-colored thong underneath during a Beverly Hills shopping trip. Later that night as the couple hit up Santa Monica hotspot Giorgio Baldi with friends, the Australia native freed her nipples in a completely see-through top.

“Kanye now exerts total control over Bianca’s life,” an insider told In Touch exclusively on July 30, pointing out that not only does he dictate what she wears, but also how she looks. “He films her from every angle before they go out,” said the insider. “Then he critiques her body right down to her private parts — it’s so demeaning.”

“Kanye also screens her social media and controls what she eats and drinks,” the source added. “She’s not even allowed to go to bed until he tells her. He says it’s for her benefit, but he’s turned her into his own Stepford Wife!”

Bianca was back to flaunting her body in a Monday, August 12, Instagram post alongside her sister, Angelina Censori. In the first Instagram photo with her sibling, Bianca’s outfit seemed a little more toned down, as she wore a shredded brown shirt. However, in the second photo posted, the former Yeezy employee bared her behind while modeling the look from the back, as it did not cover her exposed rear end.