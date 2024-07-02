Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori clapped back at claims she showed porn to minors in a new lawsuit.

“I’ve been authorized by Bianca to stress that any allegation that she showed or caused to be shown any pornographic material to minors is offensive, disgusting, abhorrent and categorically and wholly false,” Milo Yiannopoulos, West’s former chief of staff, said in a statement to Page Six on Monday, July 1.

Censori, 29, was accused of sending a Yeezy employee X-rated materials while working on her husband’s “Yeezy Porn” platform. The materials were allegedly accessible to minors that had been employed by the company.

Yiannopoulos, 39, then slammed the alleged “wannabe” staffer who made the claims, alleging that the person was never employed by Yeezy and their “repulsive pack of lies” are “tragic, desperate [and] attention-seeking.”

He went on to claim that the allegations were based on “the most tragic and thirsty lie imaginable,” alleging that “Yeezy Porn doesn’t exist.”

“I made sure of that by falling on my sword and quitting over it,” Yiannopoulos continued, referencing his decision to resign from West’s company in May after the “Gold Digger” rapper, 47, announced his plans to start working in the adult entertainment business.

When announcing his decision to step away form Yeezy, Yiannopoulos explained that the company’s venture into adult entertainment was “an imminent danger to [his] life as a recovering addict and an unacceptable risk to [his] spiritual and physical health as a former homosexual.”

Yiannopoulos issued the statement just one day after news of the lawsuit broke on June 30. Bianca was accused of sending a file-sharing link to an employee that contained videos of explicit sexual activity in April, according to documents obtained by TMZ. The paperwork added that minors had been hired to work on developing the porn app, and they were allegedly granted access to view the inappropriate material.

The lawsuit went on to claim that West didn’t want to pay employees for their work, which included promoting his albums Vultures and Vultures 2 and launching his music streaming app, YZYVSN. In order to cut costs, West and Yiannopoulos allegedly hired an international development group that hired employees as young as 14 years old.

Peter White/Getty Images

West and Yiannopoulos were also accused of creating a hostile work environment for the employees of color. The lawsuit claims that they hired white managers who mocked the Black and Hispanic workers by giving them job titles such as “New Slaves.” Additionally, Yiannopoulos was accused of calling one young worker a “school shooter” and sending a Black/brown skin emoji to a Black employee.

Yiannopoulos was also accused of promising to pay the development group $120,000 if the employees agreed to not complain during their time with the company, as well as to work under the conditions. “Ye ordered all employees to sign non-disclosure agreements, threatening to fire the minors and refusing to pay them if they didn’t. Minor developers were also required to sign ‘volunteer’ agreements,” according to TMZ.

The development group has allegedly completed one version of the music streaming app and presented the final product to West, though the lawsuit claims that they have not yet been paid for their work.