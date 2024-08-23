Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Smiles With His Kids in South Korea

Stepmom duties! Kanye West’s wife, Bianca Censori, was all smiles as she walked with three out of his four kids through an airport in South Korea.

The Australian architect, 29, was spotted wearing a tight cream-colored and long-sleeved top with matching shorts, a matching paperboy cap and heels at the airport on Wednesday, August 21, as seen in photos published by Page Six. Bianca was beaming as she carried Ye’s daughter Chicago, 6, in her arms while his daughter North, 11, and son Psalm, 5, walked beside her. The rapper’s son Saint, 8, did not appear to be present. Ye, 47, shares the kids with ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

The “Gold Digger” hitmaker was also seen at the airport wearing a white sweatshirt with the hood pulled up and matching sweatpants. The family flew to South Korea for a listening party to celebrate his Vultures 2 album, which was released on August 3.

Ye married Bianca, who worked for his Yeezy brand, in December 2022, one month after his divorce from Kim, 43, was finalized. The model has become known for sporting bizarre, daring and often very revealing outfits while out and about with her husband, although her ensemble in South Korea was quite tame in comparison. A source exclusively told In Touch in April that Ye’s children aren’t bothered by her clothing choices and actually find them amusing.

“The kids think Bianca is cool, but some of her outfits are eyebrow-raisers,” the insider shared. “They giggle about some of the more revealing things she wears, but they do like her.”

The entrepreneur’s sense of style has even appeared to rub off on North, who was spotted wearing a furry hat that was nearly identical to one Bianca wore while out with Kim on August 14.

Now that Bianca has seamlessly taken on a stepmother role, she and Ye are hoping to expand the family with children of their own. An insider exclusively told In Touch on April 10 that the couple was “actively trying to get pregnant.”

“Kanye definitely wants another child and says Bianca will be an amazing mother. She’s actually really good with his kids,” the source added, noting that Kim is “OK with it.”

“She knows that Kanye is all about having as many children as he can,” the insider continued.

As for how Ye and Kim’s kiddos feel about having another sibling, a source exclusively told In Touch on April 9 that they are “excited” their dad and stepmom are trying for baby No. 1.

“Even North, who really likes Bianca, is excited about getting a new sibling,” the source shared. “The younger kids were asked if they’d be happy with another little brother or sister and they’re all fine with it.”

Ye believes that he and Bianca can create a perfect clone of himself, and he’ll do whatever it takes to make it happen, an insider exclusively revealed to In Touch on August 13.

“One of the main reasons he picked and groomed Bianca is because he’s convinced that her DNA will be a perfect blend with his to make the most genetically blessed offspring,” the source shared. “He’s been trying to have it done the natural way, but the word is he’s been a little unsuccessful. So apparently now he’s planning the insemination or IVF route.”