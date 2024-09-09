Kanye ” Ye” West’s former chief of staff, Milo Yiannopoulos, is accused of viciously harassing the men suing the musician over an alleged hostile work enviorment, In Touch can exclusively report.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, the four minor children involved in the lawsuit filed additional evidence to back up their request to keep their names hidden from the public.

The lawsuit was brought in June by Shemar Dacosta, Pholoso Mofokeng, Miles Jackson-Lea, Olakunle Olatunji, a minor child with the initial R.M., and three other minor children. The minors range from 14 to 17.

The defendants in the case are Ye, 47, Milo, 39, and Yeezy LLC.

In the federal lawsuit, the plaintiffs claimed they were hired to work on a team to help Ye develop a streaming app that he could use to promote his album Vultures 2. However, they said it was a horrible experience that included “forced labor”, cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment, fraud and various other claims.

Arnold Jerocki / Getty

In the new motion, Shemar and R.M. claimed they have suffered harassment and unwanted communications from Milo. “[Milo’s] harassment and communications have included online posts and videos harassing [Shemar] with threats to ruin his career and reputation.”

On August 17, R.M. said Milo sent him a “harassing and verbally abusive text.”

The minor’s lawyer said “despite requests” from counsel to Milo to stop contacting the plaintiffs, Milo has “only continued his harassment.”

R.M. said Milo’s actions prove why it is important to keep his and the identity of the other three minors sealed. R.M. said he believes Milo was able to learn his identity by accessing Yeezy internal documents.

His lawyer said, “R.M. and the other minor plaintiffs proceeding under John Doe designations are fearful that [Milo] or the other defendants will reveal their identities to subject them to online harassment in an attempt to scare and intimidate them to drop the lawsuit.”

The attorney continued, “[Milo’s] harassment of the [Shemar]and now harassment of [R.M.] is concerning and raises the issues of him exposing the identities of the plaintiffs in order to impose psychological distress and pressure so plaintiffs will drop the lawsuit.”

Shemar said Milo even contacted several of his friends to find embarrassing evidence in an attempt to intimidate him into dropping the suit.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty

He said he also left him a voicemail, where he called Shemar ‘Susan’ saying, “[A]s for you, Susan, there’s a lot more where this came from. How f—king dare you when I have done nothing but try to get you paid. I’m gonna make you famous in a way [sic] will not f–king enjoy trust me. God bless and good luck.” Milo allegedly sent a text on August 17 to R.M., a minor, reading, “The f–k you playing at [?] Are you retarded [?] Well you must be since you are in that defective chungus lawsuit.”

The lawyer said, “[Milo’s] actions show that he is aware of who the plaintiffs are and is complicit with contacting and intimidating minor children.”

A judge has yet to rule on the request to keep the minors’ names sealed.

As In Touch previously reported, in the shocking lawsuit, the plaintiffs claimed they were subjected to bullying related to sexual orientation and ethnicities.

The suit even accused Ye’s wife, Bianca Censori, of sharing a file of explicit material with the team while working on Kanye’s planned adult film studio.

“No guardrails were put in place to prevent the underaged YZYVSN workers from working on Yeezy Porn, or to prevent them from being exposed to and being forced to view pornography to perform their work,” the suit alleged. The employees claimed they were called “slaves” during their employment.

The men suing said they suffered emotional distress, anxiety, humiliation, anguish, depression, and anxiety. The former employees demanded unspecified damages. After the lawsuit was filed, Milo spoke out and denied the claims.

He told TMZ he was authorized to speak on behalf of Bianca, 29. Milo said the allegations against Ye’s wife were “offensive, disgusting, abhorrent, and wholly false.”

Milo called the one of the plaintiffs a “tragic, desperate, attention-seeking wannabe Yeezy staffer.” He denied the team members were exposed to explicit material while at work. Ye and Milo have yet to file an official response to the lawsuit.

As In Touch first reported, Ye’s lawyer recently dropped him as a client, leaving him without representation in several legal battles.