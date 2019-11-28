It’s a family affair! Kanye West dropped his music video for “Closed on Sunday,” the first single from his new album Jesus Is King, on Thanksgiving Day, November 28, and fans were thrilled to see it featured his entire family, including all of his children and wife Kim Kardashian.

The video starts with the infamous duo huddled in solid-colored sweatshirts in the mountains. Kim, 39, and their children ⁠— North, 6, Saint, 3, Chicago, 1, and Psalm, 6 months, ⁠— are sleeping in a pile, while Kanye, 42, serves as a lookout over the desert while military-looking trucks drive in from the distance.

In the next scene, Kanye can be seen getting out of one of these trucks, along with family matriarch Kris Jenner. In a group scene, Kim’s sister Kourtney Kardashian makes an appearance with her three children: Mason, 9, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 4, who appears to be asleep in his mother’s arms.

However, the best part of the video is the very end, in which North gets her time to shine. The cutie screams “Chick-Fil-A!” while wearing a blue hoodie and two buns. Kanye shouts the line to end the recorded version of his song, but he clearly decided to step back and let North have a special moment for the video. She definitely takes after her famous daddy!

YouTube

It didn’t take long for fans to chime in with their excitement about the surprise drop, which was announced just one day earlier. “There’s going to be so many memes about north saying chick fil a,” wrote one, and God, do we hope she’s right. Another jokester added, “Director: How much family you want in the – Kanye: Yes.” All jokes aside, fans were really touched by the simplistic video. “Look at his sincere smile. he is really happy. he is really an artist,” said one fan. Another agreed, “CINEMETOGRAPHY IS INSANE, nerds will appreciate.” Still, a third wrote, “I got chills when he was standing on the mountain and bowed down and put his hands out in worship surrendering to God.”

We have to admit, we were a little disappointed to see Khloé Kardashian missing from the video, especially when she’s always been such a vocal supporter of Kanye’s. We’ll just have to wait and see who makes cameos in more upcoming videos from the album!