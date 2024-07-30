Night after night (and day after day), Kanye West’s “wife,” Bianca Censori, parades around in ever-skimpier clothing — sometimes a mere strap to cover her naughty bits! Now a source exclusively tells In Touch that the barely there outfits are about more than showing off the Aussie architect’s ample assets.

“Kanye now exerts total control over Bianca’s life,” says the insider, spilling that not only does the rapper, 47, dictate what she wears, but also how she looks. “He films her from every angle before they go out,” says the insider. “Then he critiques her body right down to her private parts — it’s so demeaning.”

Her wardrobe is just the beginning. “Kanye also screens her social media and controls what she eats and drinks,” continues the insider. “She’s not even allowed to go to bed until he tells her. He says it’s for her benefit, but he’s turned her into his own Stepford Wife!”