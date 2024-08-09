A Los Angeles judge signed off on Kanye West’s lawyer dropping him as a client as shocking allegations that the rapper is allegedly hooked to nitrous oxide surface, In Touch can exclusively report.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, the court granted the motion brought by Ye’s attorney, Brian Brumfield, seeking to withdraw as representation for the entertainer in a $2 million fight with his former business partners at The Gap. Brian also asked to withdraw from several other cases filed against Ye, 47.

Another judge signed off on him dropping out of a lawsuit brought by a former black employee who accused Ye of firing him over his refusal to cut his dreads.

The attorney is still waiting for a hearing in one other lawsuit over an alleged assault against Ye but if it is granted, then he will have cut all ties with Ye.

Ye denied all allegations of wrongdoing in the assault case.

George Pimentel/WireImage

As In Touch first reported, Brian told the court as part of his plea, “Defendant, Kanye West, terminated relationship on 6/21/2024.”

He added, “Defendant also will not speak to counsel and Defendant refuses to pay counsel as well.”

This week, Ye’s former chief of staff, Milo Yiannopoulos, made shocking allegations in an affidavit submitted to the California Dental Board, per TMZ. He accused Ye’s dentist, Thomas P. Connelly, of providing the rapper with nitrous oxide for personal use.

He claimed the dentist was paid $50,000 a month by Ye. Milo, 39, claimed he noticed Ye’s behavior change as he continued using nitrous and that the entertainer talked about nitrous constantly. Milo said Kanye became increasingly hard to work with and claimed he had erratic mood swings. The dentist fired back at Milo’s claims.

Thomas’ spokesperson tells us that the celebrity dentist denies all allegations of wrongdoing. He said that Milo’s story was “not only factually incorrect but also intentionally misleading.”

The rep said, “Dr. Thomas P. Connelly categorically denies all the false allegations made by Milo Yiannopoulos in his affidavit.”

Thomas’ rep added, “Mr. Yiannopoulos, who has admitted in the same affidavit to being motivated by personal grievances, has presented a narrative that is not only factually incorrect but also intentionally misleading. Dr. Connelly has never engaged in any reckless, unethical, or illegal conduct, nor has he ever endangered the health and safety of any of his patients.”

The statement ended, “Mr. Yiannopoulos, a self-admitted provocateur with a history of attention-seeking behavior, has fabricated a narrative that is both factually incorrect and maliciously intended to damage Dr. Connelly’s professional reputation. His allegations are completely unfounded and devoid of any credible evidence. As a licensed dental professional, Dr. Connelly adheres strictly to all ethical and legal standards, and any allegations to the contrary are baseless. Dr. Connelly remains committed to providing the highest standard of care to all his patients and will continue to do so despite these unfounded attacks on his character and professional conduct.”

Ye has yet to comment on the allegations.