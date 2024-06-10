Kanye West asked a judge to toss the lawsuit brought by his ex-employee who claimed he was subjected to a hostile work environment, In Touch can exclusively reveal.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, West denied all allegations of wrongdoing in the suit brought by Benjamin Deshon Provo in April. In his suit, Provo said he was hired as a security guard in August 2021 to work at West’s Donda Academy. Provo said during his employment West “frequently” screamed at him.

He said he suffered “severe emotional distress” as a result of the rapper’s behavior.

“Kanye and members of his management team subjected Provo and other black employees to less favorable treatment than their white counterparts,” the lawsuit read. The lawsuit alleged, “Specifically, Kanye frequently screamed at and berated black employees, while in contrast, he never so much as raised his tone of voice toward white staff.”

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images / Getty

Provo claimed he was singled out by West, 47, for having dreads. “Kanye and members of his management team required Provo to choose between these critical aspects of his self-identity and financial stability,” Provo’s lawyers wrote in the suit. “Indeed, at the direction of Kanye, Provo was given the ultimatum, cut his hair, or be fired,” the lawsuit claimed.

Provo said he was terminated for refusing to comply. In the suit, Provo claimed West banned books about important black leaders including Malcolm X and Martin Luther King Jr. from the school. “Further, Kanye regularly expressed negative beliefs associated with prominent black leaders that advocated for or sought to advance the black community,” Provo’s suit read.

Now, in his newly filed response, West and his company Yeezy demanded the entire lawsuit be dismissed. West’s lawyers argued, “Defendants are informed and believe, and based on such information and belief allege that Defendants were justified in doing any and/or all of the acts alleged in the Complaint.”

Kim Kardashian‘s ex-husband denied he had authorized, directed or ratified any alleged wrongful behavior. In addition, his lawyer said any claims are barred for the reason that “the alleged conduct of Defendants was at all times undertaken in the good-faith exercise of a legitimate business purpose.”

Further, West accused Provo of having “unreasonably failed to utilize, take advantage of, and/or comply with Defendants’ complaint/accommodation procedures.” West asked for the entire complaint to be dismissed and his attorney fees to be covered. A judge has yet to rule on the matter.

As In Touch previously reported, West recently fired back at a separate lawsuit brought by an ex-Donda employee who claimed the rapper talked about wanting to “cage” students.