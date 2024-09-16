Kanye West failed to show up to an important court hearing as part of the lawsuit with his former business partner, the Gap, after being dropped by his lawyer team, In Touch can exclusively reveal.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, a hearing took place on September 12 in Los Angeles Superior Court in the lawsuit. The court minutes noted that Ye, 47, and his company Yeezy did not make an appearance or call the court.

Further, the judge noted that Ye and his company did not inform the court of any new representation after their previous lawyer dropped out. The judge granted a request by the Gap requiring a representative from Yeezy to show up for a deposition.

In addition, the court minutes revealed Ye will soon be asked to sit for his own deposition in the case.

The legal drama started when a company called Art City Center sued the Gap in 2022.

Brad Barket/Getty Images for Fast Company

The suit said Art City Center leased a building in Downtown Los Angeles to the retail giant. The building was to be used by Ye as part of the partnership between his clothing company, Yeezy, and The Gap.

The musician and the Gap entered into a partnership in 2020 where Yeezy would be sold in Gap stores around the world.

The deal fell apart two years later after Ye accused the Gap of not following the terms of their agreement.

In the lawsuit, Art City accused The Gap of making numerous, “significant, unapproved modification” to the building.

The company’s lawsuit demanded damages in excess of $800,000. The Gap denied all allegations of wrongdoing.

The company countersued Ye and Yeezy for $2 million. In the suit, the retail company accused Ye and his team of making the changes to the building in Downtown L.A.

The Gap said it had no knowledge of the work and did not approve of it.

Randy Brooke/Getty Images for Kanye West Yeezy)

“The performance of the work not only breached the Strategic Agreement, but the manner of preparing for and performing the work caused the need for the repairs and restoration alleged in the complaint,” the suit alleged.

The countersuit claimed that, “by making and not repairing or restoring the foregoing alterations of the Premises that [Ye] made without Gap’s participation or approval, [Ye] breached the Strategic Agreement and directly and proximately caused Gap to incur expenses to repair and restore the premises.”

In August, Ye and his company were dropped by lawyer Brian Brumfield.

Brian asked to withdraw as Ye’s representation in several lawsuits.

He told the court, “Defendant, Kanye West, terminated relationship on 6/21/2024.”

Brian added, “Defendant also will not speak to counsel and Defendant refuses to pay counsel as well.” The judge signed off on the request. A hearing was set to allow Ye and Yeezy to find new counsel but they have failed to do so thus far. The case is ongoing.

At the moment, Ye is facing legal disputes from former teachers at his Donda Academy, which Ye moved to dismiss. He’s also being sued by a group of teenagers who claim they were discriminated against while working on a project for him. Ye’s former chief of staff denied the claims publicly.

On top of that, Ye was sued by an autograph seeker over an alleged assault, which Ye moved to dismiss based on his claim he was defending himself.