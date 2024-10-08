Kanye West and Bianca Censori slammed split rumors by taking a romantic trip to Japan together.

The “Runaway” rapper, 47, and Yeezy architect, 29, were spotted looking very much in love in photos from a shopping spree in Tokyo, Japan.

In the photos, Bianca wore a long-sleeve, form-fitting ivory top and matching pants, that featured a feather-like design that flared right below the knee. Meanwhile, Ye complemented her look with his own minimalist all-white outfit, consisting of a relaxed, long-sleeve top and loose comfortable pants.

The A-listers walked around the shopping mall with their arms linked and were smiling and laughing. In one image, Bianca was seen tenderly cradling the Chicago native’s head as they talked intimately while riding up an escalator.

“It’s clear, the twosome is still very much on — and are, once again, inseparable,” sources told TMZ.

Just one day prior, TMZ reported that Ye had been telling those close to him that he and Bianca had “split up weeks ago.” Bianca and Ye were last photographed together on September 20 after weeks of not being spotted together, despite once being joined at the hip. Insiders told the publication that Bianca had returned to Australia to spend time with her family, while Ye reportedly told those close to him that he intended to move to Tokyo and divorce her.

The split speculation came after insiders exclusively told In Touch in August that the “Stronger” artist has imposed a new set of strict rules for his wife to follow, allegedly “exerting total control over” her life.

“It’s obvious to everyone that he’s picking out her clothes, but it’s a lot more twisted than that,” the insider explained on August 29. “Before they leave the house, Ye chooses her outfit and then makes her parade around for the camera so he can videotape her from every angle.”

Bianca is known for her revealing, barely-there fashion which has reportedly caused a stir with Ye’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian. Kim, 43, who shares four children — North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm— with Ye, wasn’t happy that Bianca continued to dress provocatively in front of her children and was considering legal action, a source exclusively told In Touch.

Kim was “in a terrible spot” as her ex’s new wife had “completely won over her kids” by allowing them to “stay up all night” and “buying them piles of candy,” according to the source.

“So it’s not like she can even bring up the fact that Bianca is pretty much [well] naked around them, even in public,” the insider explained on October 1. “She’s begged Kanye to do something about it, but he loves upsetting her so she can’t get anywhere with him.”

The Skims founder’s “last hope” was a conversation with Bianca directly, hoping that she “would hear her out and understand why it’s inappropriate,” but the source said that “hasn’t done a darn thing.”

“Kim is fuming. She’d love to get a lawyer involved but there’s not a lot she can do unless Bianca gets arrested,” the insider concluded. “It’s awful and Kim’s convinced Bianca and Kanye are purposely trying to mess with her.”

Ye and Bianca tied the knot in December 2022, one month after he finalized his divorce from the Keeping Up With the Kardashian alum.