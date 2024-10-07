Kanye “Ye” West and Bianca Censori are seemingly pulling the plug on their two-year marriage.

The “Heartless” rapper, 47, and Yeezy architect, 29, have been telling people they “split up weeks ago,” TMZ reported on Monday, October 7. Sources told the outlet that Bianca planned to return to Australia to spend time with her family, while Ye told people close to him that he planned on living in Tokyo and divorcing Bianca.

Ye and Bianca tied the knot in December 2022, one month after the Chicago native finalized his divorce from Kim Kardashian. After tying the knot, Bianca was often seen spending time with Ye and his four children — North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm — while also making headlines for her daring and revealing fashion choices.

A source told In Touch in August that Ye “exerts total control” over Bianca’s life, implementing “a set of rules” that includes him as the mastermind behind the barely-there looks.

“It’s obvious to everyone that he’s picking out her clothes, but it’s a lot more twisted than that,” the insider explained. “Before they leave the house, Ye chooses her outfit and then makes her parade around for the camera so he can videotape her from every angle.”

Ye also “screens her social media” and decides what “she can and can’t watch or read,” with the source adding that Ye says he’s “doing it for her own benefit.”

“Bianca’s not allowed to go to bed until Ye tells her, which sometimes means staying up all night if he’s in one of his moods. And even though he hardly ever exercises he’s got a whole training program for her that he oversees. He even controls what she eats and drinks, it’s horrible.”

Her outfits have reportedly sparked controversy with the Skims founder, 43, who was unhappy with Bianca’s continued provocative dressing in front of her children. In the past, Bianca has been spotted in micro skirts that exposed her butt cheeks and teeny bikini tops.

A separate source exclusively told In Touch that Kim was “in a terrible spot” as Bianca had completely “won over her kids,” by allowing them to “stay up all night” and “buying them piles of candy.”

“So it’s not like she can even bring up the fact that Bianca is pretty well naked around them, even in public,” the insider explained on October 1. “She’s begged Kanye to do something about it, but he loves upsetting her so she can’t get anywhere with him.”

The KUWTK alum’s “last hope” was reaching out to Ye’s wife directly, hoping that she “would hear her out and understand why it’s inappropriate,” but the source said that “hasn’t done a darn thing.”

“Kim is fuming. She’d love to get a lawyer involved but there’s not a lot she can do unless Bianca gets arrested,” the insider concluded. “It’s awful and Kim’s convinced Bianca and Kanye are purposely trying to mess with her.”

Ye and Bianca were last photographed together on a shopping spree in Tokyo on September 20. Instead of her usual barely-there outfit, Bianca was spotted wearing a light pink camisole top with matching bike shorts that reached the top of the thighs. Meanwhile, the “Runaway” artist opted for a black hoodie, shorts and sneakers. Ye was reportedly in town to host a listening party, but he was forced to reschedule due to typhoons hitting the area.