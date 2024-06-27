Kanye West Begs Kim Kardashian for Money Amid Financial Woes

Kim Kardashian is raking in the dough as ex-husband Kanye West plows through his dwindling savings – and he’s throwing himself at her feet asking for financial help, a source tells In Touch exclusively.

“Kanye’s been burning through his savings at an alarming rate and it’s starting to have a very real impact on his bank balance. He’s still got some money coming in, but ever since he lost that deal with Adidas, he’s seen many, many zeros drop off his net worth,” the source reveals.

The “Heartless” rapper, 47, was dropped by Adidas in October 2022 after he made anti-Semitic comments on social media, despite his Yeezy shoes being one of the brand’s best-selling items.

“At first, he didn’t let it affect his spending habits, if anything he spent more to prove he could, but it’s now gotten to the point where he’s got no choice but to make some cutbacks, like flying coach instead of private jets,” the insider continues.

Ye and wife Bianca Censori were filmed by a TikTok user taking a commercial flight in a June 8 post. Even the fan was shocked to see the couple on board, writing in the caption, “Was not expecting to see Kanye when I walked out of the bathroom to say the least,” as the musician was sound asleep in a white bathrobe while Bianca, 29, was looking down at her phone.

“Reigning in his spending is not something he’s used to doing and it’s been a huge blow to his ego. Meanwhile Kim couldn’t be doing better. She’s been very smart with her money and business is booming, so she’s able to spoil the kids in a way Kanye can’t,” the source explains.

Kim’s net worth grew from $1.3 million to $1.7 million between 2023 and 2024, according to Forbes. Ye had a net worth of $2 billion in 2022 according to the publication, but with the loss of his Adidas deal and other sponsorships, his net worth as of 2024 has plummeted to $400 million.

“She can charter a private jet or stretch limo service at the snap of a finger. He’s still on the hook for custody payments, which is also something he’s finding difficult to sustain,” the source said of the growing financial differences between Kim, 43, and Kanye. The former couple share four children: North, 11, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 5.

“So, it’s put him in the humiliating position of needing to actually ask Kim to give him a break and help him out. Having to admit to her that things are not as great as he likes to pretend is rock bottom for him, the only thing lower is going broke, so he’s had to humble himself and ask her for help,” the insider revealed.

Another sign of the financial gap between Kim and Kanye is she’s finally finishing up renovations on her $70 million dream home in Malibu. Meanwhile, the “Gold Digger” rapper’s own Malibu beachfront mansion he purchased for $53 million in 2021 remains abandoned after he demolished most of the structure and has yet to rebuild it. The value of the property has since dropped by $14 million due to the destruction of the former Tadao Ando designed home.