Spotted! Kanye West made his first public appearance since his Thanksgiving prayer where he pleaded for estranged wife Kim Kardashian to allow him to come “back home.”

The “Jesus Walks” rapper attended an NBA game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Sacramento Kings on Friday, November 26. Ye, 44, sat courtside, wearing a simple black leather jacket, a black cap and matching boots.

His outing comes two days after he publicly expressed his desire to save his marriage with Kim, 41.

“The narrative God wants is to see that we can be redeemed in all these relationships,” the “Praise God” artist said in a speech at the Los Angeles Missions’ annual pre-Thanksgiving event in Skid Row on Wednesday, November 24. “We’ve made mistakes. I’ve made mistakes. I’ve publicly done things that were not acceptable as a husband … but I’m here to change the narrative.”

“I’m trying to express this in the most sane way, the most calm way possible, but I need to be back home,” Ye added.

ZUMAPRESS/MEGA

The rapper’s speech comes on the heels of Kim’s newfound romance with Saturday Night Live cast member Pete Davidson. The two were confirmed to be “dating,” an insider exclusively told In Touch on November 6, after a whirlwind of hangouts together after Kim’s SNL hosting gig on October 9.

“Sparks flew on the set of Saturday Night Live,” the source added. “Kim never expected this. Pete makes her laugh. She has fun with him.”

The new couple have also grown past the shy phase, becoming “fed up with the hiding and seeking around,” a second source told In Touch on November 23. “They’re proud to be Hollywood’s hottest new item and can’t keep their hands off each other. The PDA isn’t just for show either, they’re just as affectionate behind closed doors.”

Amid the news, Kanye did not react well to Kim and Pete’s unexpected relationship.



“He has a real problem with them being an item,” a third source previously told In Touch of the rapper’s estranged wife and the King of Staten Island actor, 28.



The new relationship between the duo upset Kanye on a more personal way as well, since the “Stronger” singer has “known Pete for years,” the insider added. “They’d meet up for dinner or lunch when Pete was in L.A., call each other and that kind of thing,” the source explained. “I’d say they were more acquaintances than good friends, but that doesn’t stop Kanye from feeling stabbed in the back by Pete.”

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February after nearly seven years of marriage, and they share four kids together: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.