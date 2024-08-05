Kanye West was slammed by his former business partners at The Gap, who accused him firing multiple legal teams as a way to delay their bitter $2 million court war, In Touch can exclusively reveal.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, lawyers for The Gap asked the court to order a representative from Ye’s company Yeezy to show up for a deposition.

The legal drama started when a company called Art City Center sued The Gap in October 2022.

Art City said it leased a commercial building to The Gap in Downtown Los Angeles. The lease ran from April 2021 to March 2022. Gap paid over $110,000 a month in rent and parking fees. Art City said the lease had a provision that stated no modifications were to be done to the building.

In the lawsuit, Art City said The Gap breached the deal by making “numerous, significant, unapproved modifications” to the property.

Art City sued demanding $800,000 in damages. The Gap denied all allegations of wrongdoing. The retail giant filed a countersuit against Ye and Yeezy demanding $2 million in damages.

Ye, 47, and The Gap partnered in 2020. The company leased the building to be used as part of their partnership and allowed Ye and his team to use it.

In the countersuit, The Gap said it did not approve the changes that Ye made to the building. “The performance of the work not only breached the Strategic Agreement, but the manner of preparing for and performing the work caused the need for the repairs and restoration alleged in the complaint,” the response read. Recently, Ye’s latest lawyer Brian Brumfield asked for permission to drop the rapper as a client.

“Defendant, Kanye West, terminated relationship on 6/21/2024. Defendant also will not speak to counsel and Defendant refuses to pay counsel as well,” Brian said. In their new motion, The Gap said the deposition it had scheduled to question a rep from Yeezy was canceled days before.

A lawyer for The Gap said, “The deposition was to proceed on July 11. Shortly before the deposition, counsel for Yeezy Supply stated that his client had terminated his representation, that he intended to withdraw from the case, and that no witness or documents would be produced on the date of the deposition.”

The attorney added, “Gap now brings this motion for an order compelling Yeezy Supply’s compliance with the deposition notice. The deposition topics and document requests fall generally into two categories: (1) information related to the construction and modifications at the leased property and (2) the relationship between Yeezy Supply LLC and Ye himself.”

In the motion, The Gap said Ye has switched lawyers third times in the case. A lawyer for the company said, “Based upon the foregoing, there is a strong appearance that the Yeezy Parties have been terminating counsel in order to delay and avoid discovery obligations in this case. Yeezy Supply’s deposition and production should be ordered to stop the gamesmanship.”

A judge has yet to rule.

A hearing on Ye’s lawyers request to leave the case has been scheduled for later this month.