Kanye West‘s lawyer asked for permission to officially drop his client in court after the rapper fired him and cut off all contact, In Touch can exclusively report.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, the singer’s attorney, Brian Brumfield, filed a motion to be relieved as counsel for Kanye, 47.

Brian asked to be removed as Kanye’s representative in the lawsuit brought by Justin Poplawski, a man who claimed he asked for an autograph and ended up being assaulted. Kanye denied the claims.

In his motion, the lawyer said, “Defendant, Kanye West, terminated relationship on 6/21/2024. Defendant also will not speak to counsel and Defendant refuses to pay counsel as well.” A hearing has been set for later this month on the matter.

Earlier this year, Justin sued over an incident that went down outside on January 13, 2022, at SoHo Warehouse in Downtown Los Angeles. Justin claimed Kanye lost it on him when he asked for his signature and allegedly told him, “I’m going to make a f—king example out of you.”

Justin said Kanye hit him in the face and then asked him, “So do you want to get attacked for real?” The man said he demanded the rapper apologize for his actions but he refused. He sued, seeking unspecified damages.

In his response, Kanye argued, “Defendant is informed and believes, and based on such information and belief, alleges that Defendant was justified in doing any and/or all of the acts alleged in the Complaint.”

His lawyer also argued, “All of the purported causes of action in the Complaint are barred to the extent [West] acted in defense of himself and/or others.”

The move to fire Brian comes after Kanye and his wife Bianca Censori were hit with a shocking lawsuit by ex-employees. The individuals claimed to have worked for Kanye to create a new streaming service to rival Apple Music and Spotify. Kanye hired Milo Yiannopoulos, who is also a defendant, who then hired several interntional developers to work on the project. The employees claimed they had to endure a hostile work environment where supervisors used disparaging language and called members “slaves.”

Milo, 39, told TMZ that on behalf of Bianca, she wanted to deny the claims in the lawsuit that she sent a link with porn to the team of employees.

On top of Brian dropping out of the assault case, he asked to be removed from the separate case where Kanye was sued for $2 million by his former business partners at The Gap.

A company called Art City Center sued The Gap in October 2022. They claimed The Gap breached a deal to not modify a building they leased. The Gap countersued Kanye, claiming the building was for Yeezy and he was in control of the property.

Kanye denied all allegations of wrongdoing in the suit.

In addition, Kanye has several other pending lawsuits in Los Angeles Superior Court.