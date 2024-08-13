Kanye West is hell bent on getting wife Bianca Censori pregnant as soon as possible, embracing all forms of modern science in a bid to clone a perfect version of himself – which he’s convinced will be the second coming!

“One of the main reasons he picked and groomed Bianca is because he’s convinced that her DNA will be a perfect blend with his to make the most genetically blessed offspring,” a source exclusively tells In Touch.

“He’s been trying to have it done the natural way, but the word is he’s been a little unsuccessful. So apparently now he’s planning the insemination or IVF route,” the insider continues.

Kanye, 47, already has four children with ex-wife Kim Kardashian: daughters North and Chicago and sons Saint and Psalm.

Chicago and Psalm were born in January 2018 and May 2019 respectively via surrogate. Kim, 43, documented their struggle to get pregnant with a third child naturally during Keeping Up With the Kardashians, and due to her high-risk prior pregnancies, they eventually turned to a surrogate to double the size of their family.

Even though Ye is particularly close to North, 10, mentoring her music career and involving her his in his fashion ventures, the “Heartless” rapper wants another version of himself.

“He’s always been obsessed with achieving the perfect human specimen so he’s very excited to have Bianca consulting with doctors to figure out the best option,” the source explains.

Ye married the Australia native, 29, in December 2022, one month after his divorce from Kim was finalized. She began working as head of architecture for Ye’s apparel company Yeezy in 2020.

If fans are raising eyebrows at Bianca’s nearly naked fashion choices now, things could get even more risqué if and when she becomes pregnant.

“She’s not pregnant yet but he’s already talking about how sexy she will be and what outfits he wants to dress her in. He’s bragging that she’ll outshine Rihanna and will for sure wear a lot less clothing,” the insider says of how Ye hopes to style his wife when she’s expecting.

Rihanna, 36, defined pregnancy fashion with numerous sexy looks while expecting sons RZA and Riot, choosing outfits that bared her bump on a regular basis along with bra tops, shorts and low-slung pants.

“Fashion is one of my favorite things, so, you know, we’re defying what it even means to be pregnant and maternal. It can get uncomfortable at times and so you can dress the part and pretend,” the “Diamonds” singer told Entertainment Tonight during her first pregnancy in 2022.

While RiRi pushed the pregnancy fashion envelope, she didn’t do any NSFW looks that Bianca is so famous for. She is known for not wearing anything on the lower half of her body except for see-through nylons and baring her nipples on a frequent basis.

On an August 1 shopping trip in Beverly Hills, Bianca wore a see-through nylon mini dress with nothing but a flesh-colored thong underneath. She went even racier at dinner that evening, completely baring her breasts in a sheer bodysuit while she and Ye hit up Santa Monica hotspot Giorgio Baldi.

No matter her fashion, Ye is determined to have a child with Bianca.

“He feels like he owes the world more of his genius and now that Bianca has proven herself as a viable baby mama, he’s ready to do whatever it takes to get her pregnant,” the source divulges.