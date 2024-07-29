The woman who sued Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss’ restaurant over a shooting that allegedly left her daughter injured dropped her lawsuit, In Touch can exclusively reveal.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Tammy Johnson, who filed a lawsuit in 2022 on behalf of her daughter Kiya Humphries, dismissed her entire case with prejudice.

In her lawsuit, Tammy claimed she visited Kandi and her husband Todd Tucker’s Old Lady Gang in Atlanta on February 14, 2020.

Tammy said she was with Kiya, who was 14 at the time, and three other relatives.

The suit explained, “Kiya Johnson was near the front of the restaurant in the waiting area not far from the door.”

Tammy said prior to entering the restaurant, one of her relatives heard a loud altercation in the parking lot outside of the entrance to Old Lady Gang.

According to the lawsuit, “While waiting to be seated at Old Lady Gang, a man entered and was near the front of the restaurant. Shortly afterwards, a second man, who was wearing a red track suit, entered Old Lady Gang. Upon information and belief, the men who entered Old Lady Gang were the same men who were arguing in the parking lot prior to the shooting.”

Paras Griffin / Getty

Tammy said the man wearing the red track suit began shooting. She said Kiya was shot in the right calf. “The gunshot wound sustained by Kiya Humphries required medical treatment, including multiple surgeries, therapy and counseling,” the suit explained.

“Kiya Humphries has experienced severe physical and emotional pain and suffering as a result of the gunshot wound she sustained while she was a business invitee at Camp Creek Marketplace and Old Lady Gang.”

Tammy claimed she was unaware many crimes that occurred in the shopping center, and there had been a previous strong-arm robbery at or inside of Old Lady Gang in 2019.

“As a direct and proximate result of the failure of Defendants Old Lady Gang II, LLC and/or Old Lady Gang Concessions, LLC, and/or Old Lady Gang’s Southern Cuisine LLLP to exercise ordinary care in keeping the Old Lady Gang restaurant premises and approaches safe, Kiya Humphries suffered a gunshot wound and severe bodily injury,” the lawsuit read.

The lawsuit demanded unspecified damages. The owners of the shopping center and the other defendants denied all allegations of wrongdoing.

At the time of the 2020 shooting, Kandi said, “My family and I are truly saddened by the unfortunate events that occurred at Old Lady Gang (OLG) Camp Creek, on the evening of February 14th, an evening that was meant to celebrate love, unfortunately turned into something quite different.”

She added, “As African-American business owners, it has been our goal to invest in our community by bringing jobs, quality dining, and a positive experience to the greater Atlanta area; we hope that you know and understand that the acts of violence that occurred yesterday evening do not, in any way, serve as a reflection of OLG or its values.”

Johnny Nunez/WireImage

In 2022, Kandi and Todd dealt with a shooting at their other Atlanta restaurant, Blaze Steak & Seafood. The reality star’s cousin Melvin Jones was shot in the arm by a coworker but survived.

Following the incident, Kandi said about her cousin, “He’s doing fine. He’s getting through it. So since he’s ok, I’m ok. If he wouldn’t have been ok, I wouldn’t have been ok, you know what I mean?”

“Obviously, he’s uncomfortable. But [the bullet] didn’t hit anything that won’t heal,” she added. “He’s at home, he’s healing. He’s fine. I mean, he’s not fine but he’s [ok].”

Kandi announced she was leaving Real Housewives of Atlanta after a 14-season run in February.