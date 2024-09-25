Kailyn Lowry and fiancé Elijah Scott were set to walk down the aisle this month, but the Teen Mom alum revealed that they ultimately postponed their wedding to an undetermined date.

The podcaster, 32, revealed that son Lincoln, 10, whom she shares with ex-husband Javi Marroquin, was invited to play soccer in Spain. This forced Kailyn and Elijah, 26, to reevaluate their wedding plans.

“There’s just so much happening,” the MTV personality said in an interview with E! News published on Wednesday, September 25. “I was like, ‘OK, we need to focus on that right now and then we’ll revisit the wedding date situation when we get back.’”

Kailyn admitted that she’s “very weird about my dates,” so the wedding date will be important to her and not something she chooses lightly. She revealed that she has a few weekends in mind for their nuptials.

“When we get married, it would have to be April or September because there’s nothing else going on big date-wise in those months,” the Pride Over Pity author explained. “I know that sounds sort of crazy, but I’m also sort of crazy, so it’s fine. And is just part of the chaos.”

Kailyn confirmed her engagement to Elijah, with whom she shares son Rio, 22 months, and twins Verse and Valley, 11 months, during the August 22 episode of her “Coffee Convos” podcast with Lindsie Chrisley. Lindsie, 35, noticed a diamond ring on the reality star’s left hand and asked if she was married.

“No, I’m not married,” Kailyn responded. “This is the ring they give you before you get married.”

“Oh, you’re engaged?” Lindsie clarified, to which Kailyn said, “Yeah.”

The mom of seven — who also shares son Isaac, 14, with ex Jo Rivera and Lux, 7, and Creed, 4, with ex Chris Lopez — admitted that she wasn’t planning to announce the engagement publicly until Lindsie brought it up.

“I couldn’t really make an announcement [about it] because I couldn’t really give you a time that he asked me to marry him,” she explained. “It was just like, ‘When are we going to get married?’ It was, like, asking me to marry him all the time. And then one day he showed up with a ring.”

She continued, “[Elijah and I] have both been married already, so we both don’t care about the whole, ‘get on one knee and make it all romantic and stuff.’ Because that’s just not how we are. He came into the bathroom one day while I was getting ready and he gave me the ring. I was like, ‘Oh my God, thank you!’”

Kailyn previously admitted that she was “a little hesitant” about marrying Elijah because her marriage to Javi, 31, ended in divorce. The pair’s tumultuous relationship, which took place from 2011 to 2016, played out on multiple seasons of Teen Mom 2.

“I’ve already kind of done marriage once and I f–ked it up royally,” she told People in November 2023. “I kind of would like to have something to look forward to in the future instead of doing everything all at once.”