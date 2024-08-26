Kailyn Lowry Praises Son Isaac as 'Better Human' Than Her

Kailyn Lowry’s oldest son, Isaac Rivera, is growing up fast! The Teen Mom alum recently gushed about what a “fantastic” young man he has become as he prepares to start high school.

“He’s going to high school next week. Literally a week from today he will be entering the doors of the high school,” the mom of seven, 32, told Us Weekly in an interview published on Monday, August 26.

Kailyn explained that Isaac, 14, is nothing like she was as a teenager.

“I’m just so proud of him, because the things that I was doing at his age versus the things that he’s doing at his age are night and day,” she continued. “He truly is a better human than I think I could have ever been at that age.”

The reality star revealed that Isaac is “fluent in American Sign Language” and has already decided that he wants to be an interpreter someday.

“He takes online courses with the local school for the deaf,” Kailyn added. “So, that’s what he’s doing right now. … I was like, ‘How did you even get into this?’ One class in middle school led to all of this, so it’s really cool.”

Kailyn was 17 years old when she and then-boyfriend Jo Rivera welcomed Isaac in 2010. She admitted that it was strange to know her son would be the same age in a few years.

“[Like] I was saying, the things that I was doing at his age, he’s not even concerned about half of those things,” she said. “It’s really, really cool to watch him just flourish into who he’s becoming.”

Kailyn and Jo, 32, split after Isaac’s birth. She has since moved on with fiancé Elijah Scott, while Jo is married to wife Vee Rivera. However, the exes have a coparenting relationship. Kailyn is also friendly with Vee, 32, and they even cohost the “Baby Mamas No Drama” podcast.

“For a little while, it was a little weird just because the older the child gets, the dynamic of coparenting shifts. So, we don’t need to communicate every day,” she explained. “There was a period of time where we really didn’t need to communicate at all. But [by] the same token, I’m podcasting with Isaac’s stepmom every day. … It’s weird.”

Kailyn added that she and Jo have had “minimal bumps in the road” while raising Isaac to high school age.

“We couldn’t ask for a better kid,” she concluded. “He truly has given us everything. We don’t deserve Isaac, truly, because he’s so easygoing but he knows what he wants. I really think that we’ve done a pretty good job raising him.”

The MTV star also shares son Lincoln, 10, with ex Javi Marroquin and sons Lux, 7, and Creed, 4, with ex Chris Lopez. She and Elijah, 26, share three kids — son Rio, 21, and twins Verse and Valley, who were born in 2023.

As Isaac is about to start a new chapter in his life, his mom is also starting one of her own. Kailyn revealed on August 22 that she and Elijah had gotten engaged.

“This is the ring they give you before you get married,” she said on her “Coffee Convos” podcast when cohost Lindsie Chrisley asked if the diamond ring on Kailyn’s finger meant that she was married.

“I couldn’t really make an announcement [about it] because I couldn’t really give you a time that he asked me to marry him,” Kailyn explained. “It was just like, ‘When are we going to get married?’ It was, like, asking me to marry him all the time. And then one day he showed up with a ring.”