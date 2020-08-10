Courtesy of Kailyn Lowry/Instagram; Courtesy of Chris Lopez/Instagram

She’s made it clear she’s done with Chris Lopez, but Kailyn Lowry isn’t above having a little fun at her own expense when it comes to trolling her haters. After one Instagram user complained about how the Teen Mom 2 star just welcomed her fourth child, she clapped back by joking that she’s already got plans for baby No. 5.

“[You] better stop having all these kids with different guys,” the troll wrote on her August 8 Instagram post. “Damn, I was [gonna] text Chris and ask him if he wants to have another one,” Kail, 28, teased. “But I guess since you — someone I don’t know — told me I shouldn’t, I won’t.”

Courtesy Kailyn Lowry/Instagram

While the MTV mama has hinted baby No. 5 may be in her future, it’s doubtful she’ll reunite with Chris, 26, to have any more kids. Kail has thrown plenty of shade at him in the past, and she also put her foot down when it came to inviting him to baby No. 4’s birth. Though the father of two said he’d be down to show up if he got “the call” from his ex, she made it explicitly clear to fans that she had no plans to reach out.

“Why would I make the call to someone who has not been helpful, consistent, empathetic or compassionate for the entire nine months? [He] says he doesn’t care but thinks he should be included in the birth? Make it make sense. … His words and actions are very different,” she said during an Instagram Q&A on July 15.

When some of her followers pushed back on the subject, she continued, “I’m not going to allow my followers to tell me what I should or shouldn’t do based on what you see on IG live or even what I say on the show. My mental health and CONSISTENCY in my sons’ lives are more important than he said/she said. As their mother, I know in my heart I’m doing what I believe to be best. I’m sorry if everyone else disagrees.”

She admitted in May she’s still “struggling” with their breakup but, logically, she knows that being with her ex will only bring heartbreak. Just a few months earlier, she was candid about what it took for her to learn that lesson.

“I accept my stupidity [in that relationship],” she said in an Instagram comment after fans accused her of repeatedly going back to someone who cheated on her. “But as we all know, someone who doesn’t want to commit doesn’t commit, LOL. I had to separate the words with the actions. It took me a while … Can y’all let it go now?”