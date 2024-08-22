Congratulations are in order for Kailyn Lowry! The Teen Mom alum announced on Thursday, August 22, that she is engaged to her boyfriend Elijah Scott.

Kailyn, 32, shared the news on an episode of her “Coffee Convos” podcast. It all started when her cohost, Lindsie Chrisley, noticed a diamond ring on Kail’s left hand. “Are you married?” she asked, putting the reality star on blast.

“No, I’m not married,” Kailyn responded. “This is the ring they give you before you get married.” Lindsie, 34, then clarified, “Oh, you’re engaged?” and Kailyn replied, “Yeah.” She also admitted that she wasn’t planning on publicly sharing the news of her engagement before Lindsie asked her about it on-air.

“I couldn’t really make an announcement [about it] because I couldn’t really give you a time that he asked me to marry him,” she explained. “It was just like, ‘When are we going to get married?’ It was, like, asking me to marry him all the time. And then one day he showed up with a ring.”

The MTV alum previously admitted that she was hesitant about marrying Elijah because her previous marriage – to Javi Marroquin – ended with a divorce. However, she said she would “reevaluate” if he ever showed up with an engagement ring.

“[Elijah and I] have both been married already, so we both don’t care about the whole, ‘get on one knee and make it all romantic and stuff,’” Kailyn told Lindsie. “Because that’s just not how we are.” As for how the “casual” proposal went down, she explained, “He came into the bathroom one day while I was getting ready and he gave me the ring. I was like, ‘Oh my God, thank you!’

The engagement ring – which featured a diamond sitting atop a yellow gold band – was visible in some videos from the podcast recording. Kailyn and Elijah share twins Verse and Valley, born in 2023, as well as a son, Rio, born in 2022. Kail also shares son Isaac with ex Jo Rivera, a son Lincoln with Javi, 31, and sons Lux and Creed with ex Chris Lopez.

“Going into a relationship and being with Elijah, I feel like this is the last one,” she admitted. ‘If I’m not with him, I’m going to stay single. I feel like I have enough experience, that I’ve dated enough people, been married, divorced, the whole nine.”

Although she didn’t specify her plans for a wedding, Chris recently claimed that his ex’s nuptials are going to take place in September.

One thing that definitely won’t be happening in Kailyn and Elijah’s future is more children. In January, Kail revealed that she had her tubes tied after giving birth to the twins. “When I was signing the paperwork for the tubes, they were like, ‘You could have [side effects]. In the side effects they include regret,” she previously shared. “I was like, ‘Oh, seven kids, I would never regret this.’ I would be lying if I didn’t have quick glimmers of thought [afterward].”