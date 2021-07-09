Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry is ready to go to court over comments made by costar Briana DeJesus regarding her on-again, off-again relationship with ex Chris Lopez.

“Kail is disheartened by the recent untrue statements made by her fellow castmate, Briana DeJesus, concerning Kail’s absence from a recent episode and involvement in crimes that she never committed. Kail takes these statements very seriously,” the “Coffee Convos” podcast host’s assistant told In Touch in a statement on Thursday, July 8. “After necessary self-reflection, Kail has decided to handle this situation with Ms. DeJesus by exercising her legal right to protect herself and her brand in court. She is hopeful for a quick resolution of this matter so this feud can finally be put to rest.”

Lowry’s response via her rep comes amid an E! News report claiming she is suing DeJesus for defamation. They have a long and checkered past that stems back from when DeJesus was dating Lowry’s ex Javi Marroquin. (DeJesus and Marroquin are no longer together).

DeJesus previously made comments about Lowry and Lopez, 27, in a June 9 interview with Celebuzz, theorizing about why Lowry was not featured in the Teen Mom 2 episode that aired on June 8. DeJesus explained her perspective in further detail to the publication, noting she takes “pride in being my authentic self and telling my full, true story — the good, the bad, the ugly, and everything in between.”

“Kail is sitting on the show legitimately filming about a wallpaper color choice when she could be filming about a domestic abuse situation with Chris that I was told she was trying to hide,” DeJesus claimed at the time. “This was back when [her son] Lux’s hair was cut and she was allegedly arrested [in September] after allegedly getting into a physical altercation with Chris. While I understand Kail — and all of us — want to be shown overcoming our struggles and that we all take pride in our names (and Kail takes pride in her brand and her podcasts) at the end of the day she shouldn’t try to cover up the real her or things that are going on in her real life.”

While taking to Instagram Live, DeJesus also alleged that she had “true sources, true facts, from the people that work in production” that would support her claims about Lowry and Lopez, 27. “I know the real story; I know what happened.”

“She doesn’t want to film about breaking and entering into Chris’ momma house and beating him for cutting his child [Lux]’s hair,” the Teen Mom 3 alum further alleged on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, June 8, claiming Lowry is trying to “cover up the real her or things that are going on in her real life.” DeJesus said she prides herself on filming “it all” and not “faking scenes,” even if they are less than flattering.

Amid the costar drama, DeJesus’ sister, Brittany DeJesus, also tweeted in support of her sibling and said she had no problem expressing her “personal opinion” or utilizing her “freedom of speech.”

After previously denying the claims made by DeJesus in a June Q&A, it appears Lowry is ready to take legal action against her franchise costar.

DeJesus and MTV did not immediately respond to In Touch’s request for comments.​​​